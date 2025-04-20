Tributes pour in as Tour de France legend Barry Hoban dies aged 85

20 April 2025, 12:55

British cyclist Barry Hoban receives his trophy after winning the 18th stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux, 18th July 1968.
British cyclist Barry Hoban receives his trophy after winning the 18th stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux, 18th July 1968. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

British cycling icon and eight-time Tour de France stage winner Barry Hoban has died aged 85.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved sports star who spent 19 years on the professional circuit.

"Sad news that Barry Hoban has passed away, he was a genuine legend from the glory days of old, and a hero to so many future pros,” photographer Graham Watson wrote.

"He was the first British cyclist I photographed in a Tour de France, in 1977, and I'm extremely glad to have this one image of the man in action. RIP."

Barry Hoban
Barry Hoban. Picture: Getty

Commentator Jez Cox added: "What a sad day but also what an important day to celebrate what a massive impact Barry Hoban had.

"He paved the way for Cav, G, Wiggins and Frome. I'll never forget my interview I did with him about his 1974 @GentWevelgem win for TV.

"What a passion for our sport. RIP Barry xx."

Prior to Mark Cavendish’s glittering career, Hoban was Britain’s most successful Tour de France rider, winning eight stages between 1967 and 1975.

To this day, he is Britain’s only Gent-Wevelgem winner.

Only last year was Hoban’s record for most tours completed by a British rider broken by Geraint Thomas.

The beloved cyclist is survived by his wife Helen and his three daughters Daniella, Jane and Joanne.

