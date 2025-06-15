Bayern Munich smashes records with 10-0 win at Club World Cup

Bayern Munich players celebrate after the opening goal during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Bayern Munich hit double figures against amateur side Auckland City in their opening Club World Cup match, knocking the team 10-0.

The Bundesliga champions came out champions against Auckland City in Cincinnati to record the biggest win in the history of the Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich broke two new tournament records in its feat: Jamal Musiala's two goals also broke the record for the highest-scoring Club World Cup match - which had previously stood at six - and the team's margin of victory is the biggest in Club World Cup history.

However, Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was unable to get on target in the victory.

Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey celebrates after scoring during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean). Picture: Alamy

The England captain had started the match at the TQL Stadium before being taken off for Musiala after 61 minutes.

His replacement went on to produce an impressive 29-minute cameo as he helped himself to a hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and Thomas Muller also grabbed braces as Bayern cruised to victory.

Sacha Boey's first half strike completed the scoring in the one-sided affair.

New Zealand based Auckland had qualified for the tournament as the best OFC Champions League winner across a four-year period.

They are the only non-professional side taking part in the expanded tournament, which has seen 32 clubs play in it for the first time.

The competition is to be held every four years, and despite their amateur status Auckland have competed on 13 occasions.

Following their mauling of Auckland, Bayern will take on Boca Juniors in their second match on Saturday.

Bayern conclude their group stage campaign against Benfica on June 24.