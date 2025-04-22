England's most capped player Ben Youngs announces retirement from rugby

By Frankie Elliott

England Rugby's most capped men's player Ben Youngs has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The scrum half, 35, has decided to call time on his decorated career after making his 332nd appearance for Leicester at the weekend.

Youngs made his senior debut for the Tigers in 2007 and has stayed with the club ever since.

During his time at the club, he has won five Premierships and is hoping to secure a sixth title this season, with Leicester currently second in the table behind Bath.

"It's a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I'm sad at the thought it's coming to an end but I'm excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do," said Youngs.

Youngs will also retire as England's most-capped player with 127 Tests. Picture: Getty

"That's the strange part, I'm using the 'r' word (retirement) but it isn't over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that's what is at the front of my mind.

"I'm not done, let's not write the obituary just yet.

"I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime."

Youngs will also retire as England's most-capped player with 127 Tests, having made his debut in March 2010, winning four Six Nations titles.

He represented his country at four World Cups - in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 - before retiring two years ago after a third-place finish in France.

Before hanging up his boots, Youngs has four Premiership games left of this season and a potential play-off semi-final and final to play with Leicester.

"It's all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I've wanted to know," said Youngs, who last year had heart surgery after being diagnosed with an irregular and abnormally fast heartbeat.

"The idea of playing against this club wasn't ever an option for me and so, for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

"The time will come to thank everybody who have helped me achieve what I have but, that's for when it comes to an end.

"For now, it's about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I'm not done just yet."