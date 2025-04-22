England's most capped player Ben Youngs announces retirement from rugby

22 April 2025, 15:39

Ben Youngs
Ben Youngs. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England Rugby's most capped men's player Ben Youngs has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The scrum half, 35, has decided to call time on his decorated career after making his 332nd appearance for Leicester at the weekend.

Youngs made his senior debut for the Tigers in 2007 and has stayed with the club ever since.

During his time at the club, he has won five Premierships and is hoping to secure a sixth title this season, with Leicester currently second in the table behind Bath.

"It's a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I'm sad at the thought it's coming to an end but I'm excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do," said Youngs.

Youngs will also retire as England's most-capped player with 127 Tests
Youngs will also retire as England's most-capped player with 127 Tests. Picture: Getty

Read more: The Open organisers confident of handling 'McIlroy mania' when championship begins in July

Read more: Gary Lineker believes bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day and he regrets tweets ‘damage’

"That's the strange part, I'm using the 'r' word (retirement) but it isn't over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that's what is at the front of my mind.

"I'm not done, let's not write the obituary just yet.

"I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime."

Youngs will also retire as England's most-capped player with 127 Tests, having made his debut in March 2010, winning four Six Nations titles.

He represented his country at four World Cups - in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 - before retiring two years ago after a third-place finish in France.

Before hanging up his boots, Youngs has four Premiership games left of this season and a potential play-off semi-final and final to play with Leicester.

Before hanging up his boots, Youngs has four Premiership games left of this season with Leicester and a potential play-off semi-final and final to play
Before hanging up his boots, Youngs has four Premiership games left of this season with Leicester and a potential play-off semi-final and final to play. Picture: Getty

"It's all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I've wanted to know," said Youngs, who last year had heart surgery after being diagnosed with an irregular and abnormally fast heartbeat.

"The idea of playing against this club wasn't ever an option for me and so, for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

"The time will come to thank everybody who have helped me achieve what I have but, that's for when it comes to an end.

"For now, it's about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I'm not done just yet."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alligators

See you later alligator! Footage captures moment two alligators ring doorbell of Florida home and try to get in

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site on April 17, 2025 in Scunthorpe, England.

2,700 jobs safe as British Steel ends consultation on redundancies after Government takeover

Breaking
Ian Coates, 65, and students Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 were killed by Valdo Calocane

Public inquiry into Nottingham attack announced

The Hammersmith Bridge in west London has reopened for cyclists and pedestrians after a £2.9m refurb, as no decision has been made on whether drivers will be allowed to use it.

Hammersmith Bridge reopens for cyclists after £2.9m refurb, but no decision made on when drivers will be allowed back

Major high street brand may close nine stores across the UK.

Major high street brand announces nine store closures across the UK

Beyonce with her mother, Tina Knowles at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere in Hollywood last year

Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles, 71, diagnosed with breast cancer after missed screening

Video footage revealed the harrowing moment a diver thrashes in the water off Hadera, north-west Israel.

Swimmer mauled by shark in front of crowd of beachgoers as police search for missing man

Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences

Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences selling £150,000 of goods stolen from supermarkets

Exclusive
The youngsters were captured on Dawn's doorbell camera on Saturday (April 12) afternoon, as they walked onto to the property with a flare

Knock and run! Shocking CCTV footage shows children launching smoke grenade at family home

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City

Ambulances sit at the accident and emergency at the Glasgow Royal hospital on January 5, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scottish government under fire for ‘dangerously long waits’ in A&E as some patients spend over 12 hours waiting

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

Adrian Bayford, 54, from Lancashire, was the joint winner of a EuroMillions draw in 2012, with his then-wife Gillian.

£148 million EuroMillions lottery winner 'leaves mansion to move in with his mum'

Rory McIlroy victorious during green jacket ceremony after winning sudden death playoff round to win the Masters tournament

The Open organisers confident of handling 'McIlroy mania' when championship begins in July

Alexa Chung is selling her wardrobe on second-hand marketplace Vinted

Supermodel Alexa Chung selling her wardrobe on Vinted

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann pleads not guilty to stalking parents of missing girl
Mr de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, was mistaken for one of the suspects because they were linked to the same block of flats.

Jean Charles de Menezes' mother says 'everyone should watch' show about police killing son in botched terror shooting
UK firms

UK firms put the brakes on investment plans post tariffs, survey finds

The Vivienne died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5 after taking ketamine

The Vivienne hid ketamine relapse struggle from family members ‘to protect them’

People with an inherited blood disorder have actively avoided seeking ambulance care because of past negative experiences.

Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff

A performer in costume speaks to a police officer during the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival

Fears Notting Hill Carnival could turn into Hillsborough-style 'mass casualty event'

The Vatican reports Pope Francis' final testament in full

Pope Francis requests 'simple' funeral - as Pontiff's final testament released in full

Lineker was grilled about the furore in March 2023 over his tweet comparing the then British government’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker believes bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day and he regrets tweets ‘damage’
South Yorkshire Police responded to calls from Almond Avenue, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Easter Sunday

Two women rushed to hospital after shots fired by intruder in 'targeted attack', with gunman still at large
Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting remote Scottish island

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis

Inside King and Queen's ‘significant and special’ meeting with Pope in Pontiff's final weeks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News