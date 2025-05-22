In Photos: Spurs fans storm the pitch after Europa League triumph screening

22 May 2025, 09:40 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 11:07

Fans on the pitch during a screening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Europa League final
Fans on the pitch during a screening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Europa League final. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Tottenham fans who couldn't make it to Bilbao have been pictured celebrating the end of a 17-year trophy drought with a Europa League victory over Manchester United, during a special screening of the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brennan Johnson’s scruffy 42nd-minute finish alongside Micky van de Ven’s miraculous flying goal-line clearance were enough to win a drab 1-0 game in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his Tottenham players after they “climbed the mountain” and reiterated his desire to stay after the club.

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season despite being 17th in the Premier League, but Postecoglou revealed he decided in January to prioritise Europa League glory following an injury crisis during the winter months.

“They’ve climbed the mountain,” he said. “They know what it takes to get to where we are. I think that it accelerates the opportunities to build a team who can be successful and play at a high standard for years to come.

Fans young and old join in the celebrations
Fans young and old join in the celebrations. Picture: PA
Some fans took to climbing the rigging set up for the screening
Some fans took to climbing the rigging set up for the screening. Picture: Alamy
Tottenham Hotspur fans join the celebrations during a screening of the UEFA Europa League final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur fans join the celebrations during a screening of the UEFA Europa League final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

“As I said yesterday, I still feel there’s a lot of work to be done, I think that’s quite obvious, but not as much work as people may think.

“People can bang on about 20 league defeats and where we are, but they’re missing the point of what we’re trying to build, or what I’m trying to do anyway. I really feel that this can be a great platform for us to kick on.”

A Spurs fan jumps up and down as the team clinches the Europa League
A Spurs fan jumps up and down as the team clinches the Europa League. Picture: PA
Back in the UK, One young fan was in a celebratory mood before kick off, climbing up on a bus top near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Outside the stadium, One young fan was in a celebratory mood before kick off, climbing up on a bus top near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Spurs have one game left of the Premier League season and are aiming to move off 39 points - a figure that might have had them relegated in years gone by.

Postecoglou considers the trophy enough to warrant his continuation in the job.

He added: “I don’t feel I’ve completed the job yet, we are still building, but the moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my mind and that was to win something.

A Spurs fan takes his shirt off to enjoy the moment
A Spurs fan takes his shirt off to enjoy the moment. Picture: PA

“We’ve done that now and I want to build on it. I think there is an opportunity here, that’s my belief.

“You build on this because those players will want to feel this again. They’ve got it now and they won’t want to let it go.”

Spurs captain Son Heung-min admitted he can now be called a “legend” after he achieved his dream of lifting silverware.

One young fan had a pose ready to go when the camera turned on her
One young fan had a pose ready to go when the camera turned on her. Picture: Alamy
A young fan might not have known the reality of the 17 year wait but is keen to join in with the fun
A young fan might not have known the reality of the 17 year wait but is keen to join in with the fun. Picture: PA

The South Korean has previously insisted he cannot be listed amongst the club’s greatest players due to his lack of silverware, but Son told TNT Sports: “Let’s say I’m a legend. Why not?

“Only today! 17 years nobody has done it, so today let’s say with amazing players probably a legend of the club.

“This is what I’ve always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The suspected gunman was filmed shouting ‘Free Palestine’ after allegedly shooting dead a young Jewish couple

Suspected gunman screams ‘Free Palestine’ after young Israeli diplomat couple shot dead in Washington D.C.

The Chagos Islands pointed out on a map

Where are the Chagos Islands?

Tottenham will hold a parade through north London tomorrow night

Tottenham to celebrate Europa League win with Friday parade through north London

Israeli media reports their full names are Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram.

Pictured: Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish Museum in Washington, DC ‘who were due to get engaged next week’

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with drugs in system

Kim Jong Un described the incident as "shameful"

Kim Jong-un furious as North Korea warship damaged during launch party

Mr Gauke was making the comments after delivering his sentencing review, which included sweeping recommendations to overhaul the criminal justice system and free up more cells

Some sex offenders 'keen' to be chemically castrated, sentencing review chairman tells LBC

In the tribunal’s ruling, the judge said that “reactions from others, verbally or as a gesture, can [have] a damning effect on his self-esteem and anxiety”

Sighing at a colleague can count as workplace harassment, tribunal rules

The thinktank report says inclusion and diversity training should become part of the national curriculum as standard

Schoolchildren should be taught diversity in ‘new era of racial inclusion’, says think tank

Luke Martin’s wife Beth, 28, died while on holiday in Turkey

Mother, 28, dies mysteriously on holiday in Turkey before her devastated family learn her body was desecrated

Exclusive
Killer David Braddon (L) is serving a life sentence for murdering Conner Marshall. He was being monitored by probation services

One criminal charged with murder each week while supervised by probation, LBC reveals

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig.

'We are not the story': Kneecap slam 'political policing' after rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terror offence

The CSA Centre estimates as many as 1 in 10 children could face abuse before the age of 16 in the UK

Child sexual abuse services ‘on the verge of breaking point’, experts say

London, UK. 20 May 2025. Relatives of victims in the UK's contaminated blood scandal campaign outside Parliament

'People are dying': fury at delay in infected blood payouts as minister denies hold-up 'not about saving money'

Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Crete coast in Greece

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Crete coast in Greece - as tsunami warning issued by authorities

Exclusive
Appearing on Facebook and Instagram it begins with a faded photo of him and the words 'Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community".

Reform UK spends £7k on 'outrageous' ads suggesting Scottish labour leader wants to 'prioritise Pakistani community'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Earned prison release, more community supervision… and chemical castration: Gauke’s sentencing review

Paedophiles and sex offenders face castration: Gauke’s sentencing review

Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Two Israeli embassy staff members shot dead in 'targeted attack' outside Jewish Museum in Washington, DC
The latest figures show that in March 2025 there were 314,432 children and young people waiting for community health services.

Children face ‘catastrophic’ waits for care, leading doctors warn

A piggy bank being held

Some first-time buyers accessing bumper Lifetime Isa deposits of £50,000-plus

Players of Tottenham celebrate with the trophy during the Final UEFA Europa League football match played between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United.

Tottenham win Europa League final after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao

Liam Gallagher, former frontman with English band Oasis performing live on stage, Newport.

Oasis fans ‘set to spend £1bn on UK reunion tour concerts’

R&B singer Chris Brown is alleged to have hit music producer Abe Diaw over the head with a bottle multiple times at a London nightclub last year.

'FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE': Chris Brown makes statement after being released from prison on £5million bail
A flotilla of Little Ships in the English Channel after they sailed out of Ramsgate, Kent, during 'Dunkirk 85'.

Migrant boat forces Dunkirk commemoration fleet to divert route

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig.

Kneecap rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terrorism offence after 'displaying Hezbollah flag' at London gig
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to journalists at press conference in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Netanyahu says 'all of Gaza' will be 'under Israel's control' at the end of current military offensive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales laughs as he plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland.

Prince William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News