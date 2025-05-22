In Photos: Spurs fans storm the pitch after Europa League triumph screening

Fans on the pitch during a screening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Europa League final. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Tottenham fans who couldn't make it to Bilbao have been pictured celebrating the end of a 17-year trophy drought with a Europa League victory over Manchester United, during a special screening of the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brennan Johnson’s scruffy 42nd-minute finish alongside Micky van de Ven’s miraculous flying goal-line clearance were enough to win a drab 1-0 game in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his Tottenham players after they “climbed the mountain” and reiterated his desire to stay after the club.

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season despite being 17th in the Premier League, but Postecoglou revealed he decided in January to prioritise Europa League glory following an injury crisis during the winter months.

“They’ve climbed the mountain,” he said. “They know what it takes to get to where we are. I think that it accelerates the opportunities to build a team who can be successful and play at a high standard for years to come.

Fans young and old join in the celebrations. Picture: PA

Some fans took to climbing the rigging set up for the screening. Picture: Alamy

Tottenham Hotspur fans join the celebrations during a screening of the UEFA Europa League final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

“As I said yesterday, I still feel there’s a lot of work to be done, I think that’s quite obvious, but not as much work as people may think.

“People can bang on about 20 league defeats and where we are, but they’re missing the point of what we’re trying to build, or what I’m trying to do anyway. I really feel that this can be a great platform for us to kick on.”

A Spurs fan jumps up and down as the team clinches the Europa League. Picture: PA

Outside the stadium, One young fan was in a celebratory mood before kick off, climbing up on a bus top near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Spurs have one game left of the Premier League season and are aiming to move off 39 points - a figure that might have had them relegated in years gone by.

Postecoglou considers the trophy enough to warrant his continuation in the job.

He added: “I don’t feel I’ve completed the job yet, we are still building, but the moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my mind and that was to win something.

A Spurs fan takes his shirt off to enjoy the moment. Picture: PA

“We’ve done that now and I want to build on it. I think there is an opportunity here, that’s my belief.

“You build on this because those players will want to feel this again. They’ve got it now and they won’t want to let it go.”

Spurs captain Son Heung-min admitted he can now be called a “legend” after he achieved his dream of lifting silverware.

One young fan had a pose ready to go when the camera turned on her. Picture: Alamy

A young fan might not have known the reality of the 17 year wait but is keen to join in with the fun. Picture: PA

The South Korean has previously insisted he cannot be listed amongst the club’s greatest players due to his lack of silverware, but Son told TNT Sports: “Let’s say I’m a legend. Why not?

“Only today! 17 years nobody has done it, so today let’s say with amazing players probably a legend of the club.

“This is what I’ve always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world.”