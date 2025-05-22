James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
In Photos: Spurs fans storm the pitch after Europa League triumph screening
22 May 2025, 09:40 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 11:07
Tottenham fans who couldn't make it to Bilbao have been pictured celebrating the end of a 17-year trophy drought with a Europa League victory over Manchester United, during a special screening of the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Brennan Johnson’s scruffy 42nd-minute finish alongside Micky van de Ven’s miraculous flying goal-line clearance were enough to win a drab 1-0 game in Bilbao on Wednesday night.
Manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his Tottenham players after they “climbed the mountain” and reiterated his desire to stay after the club.
Spurs will play in the Champions League next season despite being 17th in the Premier League, but Postecoglou revealed he decided in January to prioritise Europa League glory following an injury crisis during the winter months.
“They’ve climbed the mountain,” he said. “They know what it takes to get to where we are. I think that it accelerates the opportunities to build a team who can be successful and play at a high standard for years to come.
“As I said yesterday, I still feel there’s a lot of work to be done, I think that’s quite obvious, but not as much work as people may think.
“People can bang on about 20 league defeats and where we are, but they’re missing the point of what we’re trying to build, or what I’m trying to do anyway. I really feel that this can be a great platform for us to kick on.”
Spurs have one game left of the Premier League season and are aiming to move off 39 points - a figure that might have had them relegated in years gone by.
Postecoglou considers the trophy enough to warrant his continuation in the job.
He added: “I don’t feel I’ve completed the job yet, we are still building, but the moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my mind and that was to win something.
“We’ve done that now and I want to build on it. I think there is an opportunity here, that’s my belief.
“You build on this because those players will want to feel this again. They’ve got it now and they won’t want to let it go.”
Spurs captain Son Heung-min admitted he can now be called a “legend” after he achieved his dream of lifting silverware.
The South Korean has previously insisted he cannot be listed amongst the club’s greatest players due to his lack of silverware, but Son told TNT Sports: “Let’s say I’m a legend. Why not?
“Only today! 17 years nobody has done it, so today let’s say with amazing players probably a legend of the club.
“This is what I’ve always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world.”