Bournemouth striker Evanilson has Manchester United red card overturned

30 April 2025, 09:49

Referee Peter Bankes (second from left) showing AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson (second from right) a red card.
Referee Peter Bankes (second from left) showing AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson (second from right) a red card. Picture: Alamy

Bournemouth striker Evanilson is available to feature in Saturday's Premier League game at Arsenal after having a three-match ban overturned following his red card against Manchester United.

The Brazilian was dismissed in the 70th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw with United at the Vitality Stadium following a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui.

His suspension was removed after a successful claim of wrongful dismissal by the Cherries.

Evanilson will now be available to play against Arsenal
Evanilson will now be available to play against Arsenal. Picture: Alamy

In addition to this weekend's visit to the Gunners, Bournemouth's club-record signing had been set to miss a home game against Aston Villa and a trip to Manchester City.

"An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson's three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," read a statement from the Football Association.

"The AFC Bournemouth forward was sent off during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday, 27 April, for serious foul play."

