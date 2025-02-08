Boxer dies from a brain bleed, from injury during championship fight

Irish boxer John Cooney. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Irish boxer John Cooney has died a week after suffering a brain injury during a championship fight, his promoter has said.

The boxer, 28, was admitted to intensive care on Monday, after suffering a brain injury during a championship fight.

The family of John Cooney have described their "complete devastation" after his death.

His death was announced on Saturday in a statement published by his promoter Mark Dunlop, on behalf of the Cooney family and his fiancee, Emmaleen.

"After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," the statement said.

"Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

"He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'the Kid' Cooney."

Cooney, from Galway, had been treated at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital after his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall last Saturday.

A statement on Monday said he was in intensive care.

The bout, Cooney's first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title, was stopped in the ninth round.

He underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain.

Cooney won the title with a win over Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023, but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury.

He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi.