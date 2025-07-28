Former two-weight boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi dead at 72

Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died aged 72. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Former two-weight boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died aged 72.

Qawi held the World Boxing Council (WBC) and Ring magazine light heavyweight titles from 1981 to 1983 and the World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight titles from 1985 to 1986, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.

He had been battling dementia for the last five years.

Wanda King, the boxing star's sister, confirmed the news of his death, which happened on July 25, in a statement to Boxing Scene.

"He was a great father, a great Pop-Pop to his grandchildren," she said.

"He had a heart of gold, and he fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring.

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, right, facing off against Evander Holyfield in Atlanta during a news conference in 1986. Picture: Alamy

"He went out like a champ. Right to the end."

Tributes from boxing fans and organisations have since poured in.

The WBC said: "The WBC joins the boxing community of the world in prayer for [the] eternal rest of Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

"He found his love for boxing while serving a sentence in prison and went on to become WBC light heavyweight champion.

"A great father and grandfather who was also a role model in society. Rest in peace, Champ."

(Far left) International Boxing Hall of Fame member Dwight Muhammad Qawi. Picture: Alamy

Ring Magazine wrote: "The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of boxing legend Dwight Muhammad Qawi."

Qawi was born Dwight Braxton in Baltimore but legally changed his name in 1982 following his conversion to Islam.

He had a 41-11-1 record and 25 knockouts. and fought and lost to boxing stars Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, and Michael Spinks.

His last professional fight was in 1998, a defeat to Tony LaRosa via unanimous decision.

Prior to his dementia diagnosis, he spent his time training aspiring boxers and counselling people dealing with alcohol and drug addiction.