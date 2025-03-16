Britain’s Jack Draper wins Indian Wells Open after beating Holger Rune in biggest title of his career

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark to win the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Britain's Jack Draper has won the Indian Wells Open after beating Holger Rune, continuing his brilliant season by winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Draper won the Indian Wells in his first appearance in the final, after knocking out the two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final.

The 23-year-old powered past Danish Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 in a BNP Paribas Open final that lasted just an hour and eight minutes.

Draper, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in the last four, is set to rise to number seven in the world rankings on Monday.

He made a fast start against Rune, breaking him in the opening game, and then doing so again at his next attempt en route to taking the first set.

Draper was then a break up at the first opportunity again in set two as he surged to victory.

In 2024, the British No 1 lifted titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reached the semi-finals of the US open.

He has now won the biggest honour of his career after getting through the competition in breathtaking fashion.

The 23-year-old has retired twice with injuries, starting off this year still recovering from a hip injury, suffered during a match with Alcaraz.

This time, he beat the Spanish No 1 in a thrilling match ending 6-1 0-6 6-4 to end the Spaniard's bid for a third successive title in Indian Wells.

That win propelled Draper into the world's top ten for the first time. This win means he jumps up to become the world's 7th-best player.

This is a breaking story - please refresh for the latest update.