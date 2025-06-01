Britain's Simon Yates wins first Giro d'Italia title in Rome

1 June 2025, 19:24 | Updated: 1 June 2025, 19:29

Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. Sport - cycling. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News
Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. Sport - cycling. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Britain's Simon Yates has secured his first Giro d'Italia title by safely crossing the line on the final stage in Rome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British cyclist Simon Yates has sealed his first Giro d'Italia win in a "defining moment of [his] career".

The Bury-born rider, 32, took the leader's pink jersey for the first time in the race on Saturday's stage 20 with a sublime attack on the penultimate climb, having started the day in third.

It is his sixth attempt at winning the Giro.

Yates took part in a processional ride around the capital alongside his Visma-Lease a Bike team-mates to mark the victory, after a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

Yates' team-mate Olav Kooij sprinted to his second stage win of the Giro and Visma's third overall, capping a superb race for the Dutch outfit.

Read more: Doctors increasingly concerned about rocketing number of British athletes ‘with ADHD’

Read more: Paris St-Germain thrash Inter Milan with record 5-0 win - becoming Champions of Europe for the first time

Britain's Simon Philip Yates of Team Visma | Lease A Bike (centre), Isaac Romero Del Toro of Uae Team Emirates Xrg (left), Richard Carapaz of Ef Education - Easypost (right. (Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News
Britain's Simon Philip Yates of Team Visma | Lease A Bike (centre), Isaac Romero Del Toro of Uae Team Emirates Xrg (left), Richard Carapaz of Ef Education - Easypost (right. (Photo by Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Yates won the title by three minutes 56 seconds over Mexico's Isaac del Toro, with Ecuador's Richard Carapaz 47 seconds further back in third.

Del Toro, 21, won the white jersey for best young rider, Denmark's Mads Pedersen claimed the mauve points classification jersey and Italy's Lorenzo Fortunato took the blue mountains classification jersey.

It is Yates' second Grand Tour title following his victory in the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

It was that same year that Yates suffered heartbreak at the Giro d'Italia in Rome, when he led the race for 13 days only to be left behind by fellow Brit Chris Froome he continued past ahead of him in a 50-mile solo breakaway.

Britain's Simon Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News
Britain's Simon Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Yates is only the second British men's cyclist to win multiple Grand Tours after Froome, who won seven.

Yates is the third British rider to win the Giro, after Froome in 2018 and Tao Geoghegan Hart in 2020.

Yates returned to the Giro in search of victory over the next four consecutive years but fell short, his best finish third place in 2021.

Before his Giro win, Yates took a two-year break from the race, during which he finished a career-high fourth in the 2023 Tour de France.

Pope Leo XIV addresses the pack of cyclists passing by the Vatican during the 21st and last stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia cycling race at the Vatican. Photograph by VATICAN MEDIA /Catholic Press Photo Credit: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News
Pope Leo XIV addresses the pack of cyclists passing by the Vatican during the 21st and last stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia cycling race at the Vatican. Photograph by VATICAN MEDIA /Catholic Press Photo Credit: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

He is set to ride this year's Tour in support of team-mate Jonas Vingegaard, who is targeting a third Tour title.This is Yates' first season riding for Dutch outfit Visma, having previously spent all of his professional career with Australian team Jayco–AlUla.

The race entered the Vatican during the neutralised section before the official start, with Yates and the three other classification winners shaking the Pope's hand before the pontiff addressed the peloton.

"You are role models for young people all over the world," he said. "Congratulations to all of you. May you know that you are always welcome here in the Vatican."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin features in a video posted to X, captioned: "I visited the area of one of the GHF humanitarian aid distribution centers to set the record straight."

IDF denies responsibility after reports of 31 dead in Israeli attack near aid site

Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast.

'We have to keep trying': Greta Thunberg sets sail on journey to bring aid relief to Gaza as activist is joined by 11 others
Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital after blaze

British surgeon Dr. Victoria Rose describes the catastrophic scene at Nasser Medical Complex

'Absolute carnage': British doctor describes horror in Gaza hospital after Israel 'opens fire' on aid centre

Sam was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road.

Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'

Russia's Ministry of Defence acknowledged the strikes on airfields across five regions earlier today.

Ukraine targets more than 40 'enemy bombers' deep inside Russia with drones 'hidden' in special containers, source says

Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a ladder truck work at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg's Hohenfelde district of Hamburg.

Three dead, more than thirty-five injured in fire in geriatric ward of German hospital

An investigation has found trending mental health TikTok videos are spreading misinformation about mental health

'Feeling anxious? Eat an orange in the shower': Over half of top 100 Tik Tok mental health advice videos contain misinformation
Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passengers' found abandoned on dark motorway

Police warning to taxi drivers after 'drunk passengers' abandoned on motorway after being sick in Uber

Russian drone hits residential building in Belozersk

40 Russian bomber planes struck as Ukraine claims to have conducted drone attack

The awards were hosted at the Hackney Empire in London

Chaos at British Soap Awards after bomb threat prompts emergency evacuation

Berlin, Deutschland

Zelensky confirms Ukraine to take part in upcoming peace talks with Russia in Istanbul

Police were called to De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning

Two more arrests made after car collides with pedestrians in Leicester following fight

Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga

Manhunt underway after two Brits 'shot dead by masked gunmen' at Irish pub on Costa del Sol

Sir Chris Hoy, Olympic champion, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023.

Chris Hoy says 'life doesn't stop' eight months after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

Paris-PSG-Fans-Celebration-Champions-League

Two dead and more than 500 arrested after PSG fans clash with police in France following Champions League win

Latest News

See more Latest News

This photo released by Acting Governor of the Kursk Region Alexander Khinshtein telegram channel on Sunday, June 1, 2025, shows a view of a damaged bridge after the crash of a freight train in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

Seven dead and 70 injured after two Russian bridges collapse amid reports one was 'blown up'
FILE - This combo of file photos shows, actors Ncuti Gatwa, left in New York, May 5, 2025, in New York; and Billie Piper in London, March 27, 2024. (AP Photos Evan Agostini, left, and Vianney Le Caer, File)

Billie Piper replaces Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who in 'regeneration' finale

30 Palestinians killed, 150 injured as Israeli forces open fire on aid seekers in southern Gaza

31 killed after Israel opens fire on Gaza aid centre - with 175 more wounded

Fruit flavoured disposable vapes for sale in a West End store in London.

Disposable vape ban comes into force - but will it be enough to cut 'avalanche' of litter?

A detailed closeup shows a hand holding a cigarette with smoke rising, reflecting todays smoking culture

Where can I smoke and vape in the UK?

Car ploughs into crowd celebrating PSG Champions League win in France injuring four members of same family

Car ploughs into crowd celebrating PSG Champions League win in France injuring four members of same family
People thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Starmer 'loses control' on immigration as 1,194 migrants cross Channel in a day

US prosecutors allege Miller was working with a Chinese national to illegally acquire weapons systems and other classified equipment for the Chinese government.

British businessman 'caught spying for China' faces 40 years in US prison after FBI sting

Dani captioned the post of the newly weds 'The Bowens'

Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony
Paris St Germain sweep aside Inter Milan to win Champions League

Paris St-Germain thrash Inter Milan with record 5-0 win - becoming Champions of Europe for the first time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Jacinda Arden met the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018

Jacinda Ardern reveals late Queen Elizabeth's stoic parenting advice

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIANA-STATUE

Prince Harry sought advice on whether he should change family name to Spencer from Princess Diana's brother
King Charles III.

King Charles offered Rolls-Royce and other luxury gifts by Bahrain

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News