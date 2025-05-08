British and Irish Lions announce Maro Itoje as captain ahead of summer tour of Australia

8 May 2025, 14:33

File photo dated 09-03-2025 of England's Maro Itoje. The British and Irish Lions have announced Maro Itoje as captain for the summer tour of Australia. Issue date: Friday May 9, 2025.
File photo dated 09-03-2025 of England's Maro Itoje. The British and Irish Lions have announced Maro Itoje as captain for the summer tour of Australia. Issue date: Friday May 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Maro Itoje has become the first English captain of the British and Irish Lions since Martin Johnson in 2001 after being placed in charge of the squad bound for Australia this summer.

Head coach Andy Farrell has turned to the 2017 and 2021 Lions tourist after he impressed while leading England during this year's Six Nations, helping his team finish runners-up.

The 93-cap Saracens second row, who has also made six Test appearances for the Lions, was presented on stage at The O2 in London where Farrell named his squad for the 10-fixture itinerary.

"It feels amazing to be named Lions captain," said Itoje, who revealed that he found out the news when Farrell called him on Tuesday.

"I'm deeply honoured, humbled and I'll do my best to do the role justice. I'm very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it's going to be a great tour.

File photo dated 15/03/25 of Maro Itoje. The British and Irish Lions have announced Maro Itoje as captain for the summer tour of Australia. Issue date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
File photo dated 15/03/25 of Maro Itoje. The British and Irish Lions have announced Maro Itoje as captain for the summer tour of Australia. Issue date: Thursday May 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can't wait to play my role."

Itoje's leadership credentials were once questioned by former England head coach Eddie Jones, who in 2021 described the 30-year-old as "very inward-looking" and added that he "doesn't usually influence people off the field".

But he has disproved that assessment this season by taking charge of Saracens, England and now the Lions.

As an automatic pick for the Test team and standout performer on the last two tours by the elite of British and Irish rugby, he has been the outstanding candidate since the Six Nations.

"The captain is the beacon, he is the leader and he is the person that everybody looks up to. It takes a special person, that's for sure," Farrell said.

"As a two-time tourist, Maro fully understands what the Lions is all about and also the role of the captain in helping the group achieve its goal of winning the series."

