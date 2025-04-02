British tennis star Fran Jones collapses during her match and leaves court in wheelchair

2 April 2025, 10:36

Fran Jones collapsed on court during a match in Colombia
Fran Jones collapsed on court during a match in Colombia. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Britsh tennis player Fran Jones has been forced to withdraw from the Colsanitas Cup in Bogota after collapsing on court.

In footage of the incident posted to social media, the 24-year-old appeared to stagger after failing to return a serve from Argentina's Julia Riera in the third set of the round of 32 match and was unable to return to play.

She fell to the ground and was removed from the court in a wheelchair.

She required on-court treatment before she was eventually helped into a wheelchair by the medical team.

She was quickly taken away for further assessment after retiring from the match.

Jones' retirement from the tournament was confirmed in an online statement.

"Due to a physical issue, Francesca Jones has withdrawn from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2 5-7 5-3 in favor of the Argentinian," the Colsanitas Cup's official X account said.

"We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery."

Jones, who was only two points from defeat, had a quick turnaround after winning her eighth career title in Brazil at the weekend, while playing at altitude may also have had an effect.

The British player, ranked 129, has to deal with physical challenges on court after being born with the rare genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia.

She is missing one finger on each hand and has only seven toes, and finishing matches has been a challenge throughout her career, with Jones suffering bouts of severe cramp.

This is the 19th time in her career she has retired during a match and the second time this year.

Riera will next face America's Iva Jovic in the round of 16.

In the US, British number seven Heather Watson suffered a straight-sets defeat in the first round of the Charleston Open.

The 32-year-old was beaten 7-6 (8) 6-4 by Belarusian world number 215 Iryna Shymanovich.

Watson saved three set points during a tight opener but could not capitalise on her one opportunity to seize the initiative during the tie break.

The world number 182 was broken four times in set two, including in her final two service games, as Shymanovich progressed to a last-32 meeting with top seed Jessica Pegula, the beaten finalist at last year's US Open.

