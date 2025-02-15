Burton Albion defender allegedly target of racist abuse by fan

By Alice Padgett

Police are appealing for witnesses after Burton Albion defender Udoka Godwin-Malife was allegedly the target of racist abuse during the 3-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Burton boss Gary Bowyer and Godwin-Malife, 24, were spoken to by uniformed officers in the changing room area as police investigated an incident that prompted referee Tom Kirk to halt the game midway through the second half.

During a lengthy delay to proceedings a Rovers supporter was ordered to leave the ground following the incident which prompted a flurry of finger-pointing by players.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were made aware of the incident at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

A fan, who is described as white and wearing a black North Face jacket and glasses, was seated in the Bristol Rovers section of the stadium when they reportedly made hateful comments.

Udoka Godwin-Malife of Burton Albion in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion FC and Northampton Town FC. Picture: Getty

Football Officer PC Steven Dix said: "There is no place for racism in our society and we will not tolerate such behaviour, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

We are working closely with both football clubs to gather statements from players and have conducted a number of inquiries, including gaining CCTV.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard the incident, have relevant footage, or have any other information which can aid our inquiries."

Memorial Stadium, home of Bristol Rovers. Picture: Getty

Bowyer remained tight-lipped about the nature of the incident, but told reporters: "At this moment in time there's not a great deal I can say with an investigation going on and so I can't really comment on anything else other than that at the moment.

"My main concern is the welfare of our players, so that is the main thing for me, making sure all of our players are OK, and so we will offer all of them the support that is needed.

"But apart from that it is then above my head in terms of the authorities and what have you, and it is under investigation."

A statement from Bristol Rovers read: "Bristol Rovers Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse aimed at a Burton Albion player during today's Sky Bet League One fixture at The Memorial Stadium.

"The Club is working closely with Burton Albion and the police to fully investigate the matter.

"Both Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion are fully aligned in our belief that there is no place for racism in football and everyone at the Club extends our fullest support to our friends and colleagues at Burton.

"The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

Burton Albion said on social media platform X: "We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse at today's game. We are working closely with Bristol Rovers and the police to fully investigate.

"Both clubs are fully aligned that there is no place in football for racist abuse and will be supporting the player in any way we can.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Members of the public are encouraged to contact 101 and quote reference 5225040996.