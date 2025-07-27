Bus parade celebration route revealed after dramatic Euros win

27 July 2025, 23:05

Lucy Bronze of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.
Lucy Bronze of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Lionesses are set for an open-top bus parade in central London as part of the celebrations following their historic Euros win.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England fans erupted with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton - sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

The King said the team had the royal family's "warmest appreciation and admiration" following their victory, adding: "The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can."

The team will attend a homecoming celebration event on Tuesday, with a ceremony due to take place outside Buckingham Palace.

There will be an open-top bus parade along the Mall starting at 12:10pm, the FA said.

Then a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial front of Buckingham Palace will start at 12:30pm.

Read More: Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

Read More: King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

England celebrates after winning the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match.
England celebrates after winning the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match. Picture: Getty

Fans can attend for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.

However, it is understood Downing Street has no plans for a bank holiday to mark the Lionesses' triumph.

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer watched on from the stands in Basel.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute.

In a statement posted on X after the game, Charles said: "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'.

England fans celebrate their side winning during a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final.
England fans celebrate their side winning during a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final. Picture: Alamy

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

"For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration."

The King added: "More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

"Well done, Lionesses."

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy to the Lionesses, with the caption "champions of Europe".

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: "What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England."

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales's X account.

Tower Bridge was lit up in red and white following the Lionesses' victory, the City Bridge Foundation said.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win - posting on X: "Champions! Congratulations Lionesses - what a team. What a game. What drama.

England fan seen celebrating after the Lionesses are crowned Champions during the live broadcast of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final.
England fan seen celebrating after the Lionesses are crowned Champions during the live broadcast of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final. Picture: Alamy

"You dug deep when it mattered most and you've made the nation proud. History makers."

William was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him - including Princess Charlotte.

As the presentation ceremony took place, the Prince of Wales was among those to congratulate star striker Michelle Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament.

William exchanged words with Agyemang, appearing to say "well played, fantastic, well done".

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses' quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

There was non-stop applause in her home town of South Ockendon as fans saw the Arsenal forward step through a guard of honour to pick up her award.

Supporters at her old club Brandon Groves AFC danced a conga line to the sounds of Vindaloo after England's victory.

The club's vice-chairwoman, Paula Howes, said Agyemang will help give youngsters the "motivation and drive" to progress from grassroots football to the top of the game.

She said: "I think she (Agyemang) has got that determination and that drive on the pitch, and the girls can connect with that.

"It is also knowing that she is a local girl as well, I think that helps give them the motivation and drive, to know that you can start at grassroots football and progress up to the higher level, if you work at it."

The National Autistic Society congratulated their ambassador Lucy Bronze on the Lionesses victory, adding: "We hope she has inspired the next generation of autistic girls to follow their dreams."

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also gave her reaction to the win, saying: "What an absolutely extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses - once again they have made history and united the country with pride and joy."

England's path to the final was marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Specialist officers received training in the use of tasers

Tasers trialled in UK prisons as assaults on officers soar

Booming demand for weight loss jabs may be unsustainable

Demand for weight loss jabs is 'unsustainable', pharmacies warn

One in eightpeople with a salary over £100,000, but with no parental wealth to fall back on, feel 'trapped' by their current financial commitments

Nearly half of people earning over £100k 'do not feel comfortable' without parental wealth as back-up

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium with second-placed Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and third-placed Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey.

Tadej Pogacar wins fourth Tour de France title as Wout van Aert takes last stage

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip

Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight

Terror probe launched as passengers pin down man causing disturbance on UK flight

The passenger train derailed in the Biberach district between the districts of Zweifaltendorf and Zell

At least four killed and others injured as passenger train derails in Germany

England players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.

Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting at Turnberry

'This is the biggest deal': Trump announces US-EU trade deal with tariff rate set at 15%

Exclusive
Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

'I don't know if my parents are alive': Son of British couple in Taliban jail pleads for their release amid 'heart attack' concerns
Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek, from London, posted a video onto their official Wellness Foundry page of them waiting at an airport gate

Mother of Air India crash victim ‘heartbroken’ after remains wrongly identified

Protest Continues In Epping At Hotel Used For Migrant Accommodation

Tensions remain high in Epping as immigration protests return amid fears of another summer of unrest

upporters draped in red and white have been seen across Switzerland and England today ahead of the final.

England roars into Euros final: Royals lead nation's rally behind Lionesses ahead of showdown with Spain

Exclusive
The BMA is losing the support of the public and some of their own doctors over the resident doctors’ strike, James Murray has told LBC.

Doctors union ‘haemorrhaging public support’ over doctors strike, treasury minister tells LBC

Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall

Edinburgh University apologises after inquiry finds it promoted racist scientific theories

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.

Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’
Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London

Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.

Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip
The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News