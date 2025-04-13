Breaking News

Cambridge beats Oxford by 'unprecedented' margin to win 170th Boat Race

Cambridge men's team in action during The 170th CHANEL J12 Men's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Cambridge men's crew have claimed a resounding victory in the 170th men's Boat Race, beating Oxford by an unprecedented margin.

The result forms part of a double-victory for Cambridge, after the women's crew rowed to victory earlier in the afternoon following a dramatic re-start.

The result marks an eighth consecutive win for the women's crew, beating Oxford by 7.72 seconds.

The men's race started neck-and-neck, with Cambridge pulling away early on following a strong stint, before going on to further extend their lead to 17 seconds as they crossed the line.

It marked a clear victory as clouds gathered over London, with pundits describing the race as an "exhibition" and a "strong show of force" by the light blues.

The victory completed a clean sweep for Cambridge across all races.

This year’s race was sponsored by Chanel and came amid concerns over the safety of the water, with Sir Steve Redgrave the latest to voice his concerns over water quality in an interview with LBC this week.

The Cambridge Women's team lift cox Jack Nicholas after winning The 79th CHANEL J12 Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Taking place on the Championship Course located on the River Thames, the 2025 Boat Race saw crews set off from Putney Bridge, rowing upstream for 6.8km.

It comes as blustery conditions graced London on Sunday, with Cambridge claiming victory by an unprecedented margin.

Crowds swarmed the banks of the Thames between and Putney, taking in the sunshine as they awaited the boats' arrival.

After a clean start, the men's race saw Cambridge take the lead heading into Hammersmith Bridge.

With the Cambridge crew holding their ground heading into Greenwich Reach, clouds gathered over the river, replacing the sun with light rain and choppy conditions.

The Oxford Women's team appear dejected after losing The 79th CHANEL J12 Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the day, Cambridge and Oxford quite literally clashed in the women's race, with Oxford coming close to disqualification early on.

Having received several warnings from umpire and former GB Olympian Sir Matthew Pinsent, Oxford's cox continued to guide the women's boat into Cambridge waters.

The aggressive decision by the inexperienced Oxford cox saw members of the crew 'catch a crab' - a term used for the striking of oars, leading to a re-start within minutes of the race getting underway.

The Cambridge Women's team and the Oxford Women's team reach Hammersmith Bridge, during the 79th CHANEL J12 Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

With teams setting off from Chiswick Bridge, the renowned course took in some of London's most recognisable landmarks, including Craven Cottage stadium, the old Harrod's building and Fuller’s Brewery.