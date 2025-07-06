Cameron Norrie beats Nicolás Jarry as last Brit standing reaches Wimbledon quarter-finals

Cameron Norrie celebrates his victory in his Gentlemen's Singles match against Nicolas Jarry on day seven of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Cameron Norrie has secured a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals after a beating Nicolás Jarry in a thrilling match, keeping the British flag flying in SW19.

The last Brit standing in the iconic tournament has progressed to the next round after a hard-fought win over his Chilean opponent.

He earned a dramatic 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3 victory in a close match on Sunday.

Norrie came close to winning in three straight sets before Jarry won the third set tie break.

Jarry won the fourth set in another tie break again, before Norrie pulled ahead in the final set to secure the victory after four-and-a-half hours of tennis.

Nicolas Jarry during his Gentlemen's Singles match against Cameron Norrie. Picture: Alamy

The Brit's hard -fought win will no doubt boost his world ranking, which has dipped in recent years for the former World Number 8.

The 29-year-old has dipped below the radar since his exploits of three years ago, plummeting from a career-high ranking of eighth to 61st – via a spell at 91st – and slipping below Draper and Jacob Fearnley in the British pecking order.

Norrie said in his post match interview: "I wanted to enjoy my tennis.. and play point for point and that's what matters."

His victory also means the British flag is still flying in the Wimbledon men’s draw after Jack Draper’s surprise second-round loss on Thursday to former finalist Marin Cilic.

Meanwhile, all Brits are out of the women's draw after Sonay Kartal's lost earlier today and an emotional exit for Emma Raducanu on Friday.