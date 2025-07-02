Cameron Norrie battles back from a set down to stun 12th seed in second round Wimbledon clash

2 July 2025, 17:10

Cameron Norrie celebrates on his way to reaching the third round at Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie celebrates on his way to reaching the third round at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Cameron Norrie battled back from a set down to triumph in his second-round Wimbledon clash against the American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British number three hit top form to beat Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5 and reach the third round for the fourth time in five years.

Norrie was broken in the fifth game of the first set to put him on the back foot.

Cameron Norrie in action against Frances Tiafoe on day three of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Cameron Norrie in action against Frances Tiafoe on day three of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Jack Draper determined to unlock his grass-court game as he eyes Wimbledon first

Read More: “Out!”: Why Wimbledon was right to ditch the line judges, writes Rachel Johnson

But the 29-year-old seemed energised by a vocal Court One crowd in the second, which saw his rival fail to follow through on three break points at 4-4 - a shortcoming that allowed the 2022 semi-finalist to rally and get a break of his own to level the match.

Norrie's forehand began to cause the American plenty of problems in the third set, but after breaking Tiafoe's serve he was swiftly broken back as the bog-serving American relied on his ability to gain points via aces.

The tables were then turned once again when Norrie broke serve, again courtesy of his huge forehand, and proceeded to successfully serve for the third set.

Tiafoe then disappeared off court for a lengthy comfort break, coming back in a fresh outfit to face a fourth set with an opponent who was clearly warming to the task.

Though trailing, the American did not fold easily and break points were passed between the pair, with the momentum looking at times to be favouring Tiafoe as he threatened to regain control of the match.

Norrie held his nerve, however, and blips from his adversary meant he was able to pull off a mighty victory and book a likely clash with Queen's finalist Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Norrie said: "I was really happy when I saw the schedule. I saw I was on Court One and that's my favourite court. It's an amazing atmosphere and we both played a really high level.

"I just stayed calm and played point by point. It was so nice to play Frances at such a big match. I served really well in that last game and (the crowd) were amazing in that last game, so thank you.

"You just feel goosebumps. It's such a special court and such a special tournament. I just walked out and smiled as much as I could. And then you have to go out to battle. I'm really happy with my level today."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura has spoken out after the rapper was found guilty of two charges but avoided the more serious convictions.

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura breaks silence after rapper avoids sex trafficking and racketeering convictions

Disc-inferno: Lorde and copies of her latest album, Virgin, in a London music shop

Lorde fans complain Virgin CDs do not play

Alarming footage from inside the plane shows nervous passengers grabbing onto oxygen masks during the descent.

Inside Shanghai-Tokyo flight as oxygen masks deployed after plane drops 26,000ft and needs to make emergency landing

Bella May Culley is accused of smuggling cannabis into Georgia.

Brit 'drug mule' Bella Culley 'branded with hot iron and forced into trafficking', lawyer says

An engineer has been jailed for 15 months for a social media post he wrote during last summer's riots. Picture: Alamy

Engineer jailed for 15 months for 'vile' social media post encouraging people to 'burn hotels' during summer riots

British base-jumper Dylan Morris died after smashing into an Italian mountain during a jump.

British base jumper who worked on Mission Impossible dies after smashing into Italian mountain, inquest hears

Exclusive
York Central MP Rachael Maskell had tabled an amendment designed to halt the legislation

'Come out of your shell': Rebel Labour backbencher slams Starmer for dismissing constituents

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

'Catastrophic failure' at substation led to Heathrow airport power outage - as report reveals missed opportunities

Heathrow weighing legal action against National Grid after fire blamed on ‘catastrophic’ maintenance failure

A man wearing a suit and glasses looks towards the side of the camera

MI5 'unreservedly' apologises following High Court judgement on false evidence case

Snake hunter Mark Pelley lifts a snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport.

Snake on a plane: Reptile found in hold sparks evacuation fears as expert called in to catch it

Patients face ‘unnecessary pain’ as NHS imposes minimum waiting times, experts warn

Patients face ‘unnecessary pain’ as NHS imposes minimum waiting times, experts warn

Cristiano Ronaldo could settle a bar tab but you're unlikely to find him in a pub

What Cristiano Ronaldo could afford to buy after £492m deal

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School.

Teenager who killed boy during school lunch break stabbed him with enough force to cut through his rib, court told

Jack Draper reacts after winning the second set during his match against Sebastian Baez

Jack Draper determined to unlock his grass-court game as he eyes Wimbledon first

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the divorce settlement between Clive and Anna Standish has given more certainty to the question as to whether money or assets earned prior to the marriage, known as non-matrimonial property, should also be shared equally.

Couples ‘should keep clear records on source of wealth’ following court divorce ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

The rap duo - fronted by a vocalist whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster - were due to perform at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Park, in Manchester on Saturday - as part of the RADAR Festival

Bob Vylan axed from music festivals in Manchester and France after chanting 'death to the IDF' at Glastonbury
Ukraine warns that North Korea could send 30,000 troops to support Russia’s next major offensive — deepening ties between Kim and Putin.

North Korea ‘to send 30,000 troops for Putin’s next large-scale offensive,' Ukraine warns

Matt Hancock giving evidence at the Covid Inquiry

Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry moving patients from hospitals to care homes was 'least-worst decision'
Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were all jailed.

Grandmother of murdered schoolboy Logan Mwangi died after falling 200ft from a cliff in suspected suicide
Jessie J has said she is "missing being an active mum" as she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

Jessie J says she ‘misses being an active mum’ in emotional breast cancer recovery update

Three senior leaders at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Prosecutors consider further charges against Lucy Letby over baby deaths at hospitals where she worked
‘A guiding hand, for life’: Civil servants spend £500k on GOV.UK full stop as they publish 150-page dossier on correct use

‘A guiding hand, for life’: Civil servants spend £500k on GOV.UK full stop with 150-page dossier detailing dots' correct use
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their first round women's single match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

All of the Wimbledon seeds out after two days

The exterior of Bristol Crown Court

Parents accused of baby’s murder ‘smoked while nurses tried to save him’

The Duchy of Lancaster refused to commit to saying whether the numbers of migrant crossings will fall in 12 months.

Pat McFadden refuses to confirm total migrant channel crossings will fall over next 12 months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

Queen Camilla receives a bouquet of flowers from a child outside a library

Queen Camilla laments library closures in visit to Edinburgh community hub

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News