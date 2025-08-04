Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

4 August 2025, 10:47

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy
Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

American Cameron Young romped to the first PGA Tour title of his career with a six-stroke victory in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The New Yorker, who finished runner-up at the Open in 2022, carded a two-under 68 in his final round to finish 22 under par, comfortably ahead of compatriot Mac Meissner.

Resuming with a five-shot overnight lead on 20 under par for the tournament at Sedgefield Country Club, Young emphatically recovered from a bogey on hole one.

The 28-year-old sank five successive birdies and then made par on the next nine holes to remain in complete control.

Cameron Young of the United States kisses the Wyndham Championship trophy
Cameron Young of the United States kisses the Wyndham Championship trophy. Picture: Getty

Despite two bogeys on the final three holes, Young became the 1,000th unique winner on the PGA Tour, as well as the 12th first-time champion this year.

Runner-up Meissner finished on 16 under following a four-under 66 on day four.

Fellow American Mark Hubbard and Sweden’s Alex Noren came joint third on 15 under par.

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai, the defending champion, ended tied for fifth alongside Chris Kirk and amateur Jackson Koivun after finishing with a birdie in a two-under 68.

Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who carded 67 on Sunday, was among a trio of players tied for eighth place on 13 under.

Colombia’s Nico Echavarria, who began the day in second place, plummeted to joint 19th position following a five-over final round of 75.

