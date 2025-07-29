Can Sarina Wiegman be made a Dame?

Sarina Wiegman has now won three Euros titles in the last three editions, two of those with England - but she may not be made a Dame in the traditional sense. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Sarina Wiegman has become the most successful manager of England after the Lionesses won Euro 2025 - their second continental title in a row.

The Dutchwoman joined her players on Tuesday for an open-top bus parade through London to celebrate the victory of Spain in Sunday’s final.

For Wiegman, it was the third title in a row, as she managed her native Netherlands to the 2017 trophy. The two titles means that England’s women have now won more than the men, who have a solitary trophy; the 1966 World Cup, won by Sir Alf Ramsey.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty against Spain, paid credit to Wiegman, who she said “gave me hope when I didn’t have any”.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said: “The Lionesses have not just won a tournament – they have inspired millions with their skill, determination and heart. Huge congratulations to Sarina Wiegman, her brilliant squad, and everyone who has supported them on this incredible journey.”

Wiegman addressed her squad at a Downing Street reception hosted by Angela Rayner. Picture: Alamy

Sir Alf was of course knighted and so was Sir Gareth Southgate. It is enough to suggest that Wiegman too should be in the running for a Damehood.

But is The Hague-born manager eligible for such an honour?

Can Sarina Wiegman be made a Dame?

There is no doubting Wiegman’s achievements. After she took over in 2021, the side has won two Euro tournaments, finished second in the 2023 World Cup, and been ranked as number two in the world.

But while she may deserve the title, the rule of honours suggests she may not receive one in the traditional sense.

“Foreign citizens occasionally receive honorary knighthoods or damehoods through UK orders; they are not dubbed, and they do not use the style 'Sir' or 'Dame',” the Palace states.

“Such knighthoods are conferred by The King, on the advice of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, on those who have made an important contribution to relations between their country and Britain.”

An honorary damehood has been given in the past to Angelina Jolie and Melinda Gates, while Pele and Steven Spielberg have both been honourably knighted.