Football manager Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one-year behind bars for tax fraud

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a one-year prison sentence for tax fraud.

The former Real Madrid manager has been sentenced to 12 months in jail after being found guilty of tax fraud in 2014 during his first spell with the Spanish giants.

The Brazil coach is accused of concealing income related to his image rights.

The same case saw the Champions League winner acquitted of a separate fraud case relating to income he received in 2015.

Mr Ancelotti is unlikely to spend any time behind bars as Spanish law says any sentence under two years for a non-violent crime rarely requires a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Paraguay. Picture: Getty

He becomes just the latest figure in Spanish football to be found guilty of tax fraud.

Lionel Messi was found guilty of defrauding the Spanish government of €4.1m between 2007 and 2009.

He received a 21-month sentence, but did not spend any time in jail.

Brazil legend Neymar was also accused of tax avoidance between 2011 and 2013.

Mr Ancelotti spent three years at Real Madrid during his first spell at the club, before leaving in 2016 to join Bayern Munich.

He went on to manage Napoli and Everton before returning to Madrid.

In 2025, he became Brazil's head coach after spending four years with Real Madrid.