Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to win French Open title in historic five set decider

8 June 2025, 20:02 | Updated: 8 June 2025, 20:03

Men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Paris, France. 08th June, 2025. Roland Garros 2025: Men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Jannik Sinner in five sets in the longest men's singles final in history at the 2025 French Open.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz beat the world number one, Jannik Sinner, after a ten-point tie break in the final set.

The champion wins £2.15million in prize money and gains 2,000 points in the rankings.

Italian world number one Jannik Sinner took the first two sets, threatening a quick win, before Spaniard world number two Carlos Alcaraz took the second two, forcing a deciding fifth set.

The Italian won the first set 6-4.

Jannik Sinner won a difficult tiebreak to claim the second set, leaving the Italian one set away from winning the French Open.

But Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion of the French Open, came back from the brink of defeat to win the third set 6-4, becoming the first player to win a set against the world number one at this year's French Open.

Roland Garros 2025: Men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Roland Garros 2025: Men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France. Picture: Alamy

The Spaniard won a fourth-set tiebreak after saving three match points, forcing the match into a decisive fifth set.

Today's Men's Singles final was the longest at Roland Garros in the Open Era, breaking the previous record of 4 hours 42mins in 1982.

Jannik Sinner remains world number one.

The two men now have six Grand Slam titles between them.

