Carlos Alcaraz stuns in Wimbledon semis as win over Taylor Fritz keeps hat-trick bid alive

11 July 2025, 18:06

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates towards the crowd after winning a set against Taylor Fritz (USA) mens singles semi-final.
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates towards the crowd after winning a set against Taylor Fritz (USA) mens singles semi-final. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Carlos Alcaraz has roared into the Wimbledon final after a stunning win over Taylor Fritz brought him a step closer to a third consecutive title.

The two-time defending champion ousted American fifth seed Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (6) in two hours and 49 minutes on another sweltering day on Centre Court.

He will fancy his chances of completing a ‘three-peat’ as well, having won all five of the grand slam finals he has contested.

The 22-year-old is now on a 24-match winning streak, and also took his scarily impressive career record on grass to 35 wins from 38 matches.“It was a really difficult match as always when I have to play against Taylor,” he said.

“Even tougher with the conditions, it was really hot today.

“I’m just really happy with everything that I’ve done today. I dealt with the nerves – playing here in a semi-final is not easy.

Read more: Wimbledon tells fans to take time out of sun after Centre Court emergencies

Read more: Wimbledon’s legal showdown could rewrite the rules on London’s green space

Taylor Fritz wearing a Hugo Boss outfit in his semi final match against Carlos Alcaraz.
Taylor Fritz wearing a Hugo Boss outfit in his semi final match against Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Alamy

“I’m really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I’m pleased about my level today.”

Unlike during the earlier rounds, Alcaraz came flying out of the blocks with a break in the first game.He raced through the first set as if had somewhere else to be, dropping just four points on serve – and none behind his first serve – in just 35 minutes.

An hour and a quarter had passed – as well as two interruptions for spectators struggling in the heat – before Fritz got so much as a look at a break point.

But at 6-5 Alcaraz had one of his occasional lapses in concentration, a double fault handing Fritz three set points, and one long forehand later the match was level.

After a lengthy changeover Alcaraz got back to business, drawing Fritz into the net before lobbing him for an early break.

This time he dropped just one point on serve all set and broke Fritz again to edge back ahead with exactly two hours on the clock.The fourth went with serve – including a four-ace game from Fritz – and rumbled into a tie-break.

A sizzling Fritz backhand winner helped him bring up two set points, but Alcaraz nerveless saw both off and then converted his first match point to roar into a sixth grand slam final.

“Right now I don’t want to think about Sunday,” he added.

“I just want to enjoy this moment and that I’ve got to a third final in a row.“I will have to time think about Sunday, I’m going to watch the other semi-final as well and let’s see.”

