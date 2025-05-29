Champions League final: How Inter and PSG could line up and how to watch for free

PSG have Ousmane Dembele back from injury while Inter's Lautaro Martinez has been in good form in the Champions League. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Paris Saint Germain are the marginal bookies’ favourites against Inter Milan in the Champions League final with both teams having their stars available.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Having overcome Arsenal, PSG have semi final goalscorer Ousmane Dembélé available as they look for their first ever continental triumph, having lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.

Inter, finalists in 2023, are bidding to win their first Champions League title since 2010 - still the most recent time an Italian side has triumphed in Uefa’s premier club competition.

The clubs have had varied domestic campaigns, with Luis Enrique leading the Parisian giants to another Ligue 1 title. Inter just missed out on defending their Serie A title with Antonio Conte’s Napoli proving too strong in the final weeks.

On the continent it was nearly a different story with PSG finishing 15th out of 16 teams qualifying for the second round and only just scraping through on goal difference.

But, as Tottenham proved, all of the form guides are irrelevant when it comes to a European final and both teams will arrive in Munich’s Allianz Arena believing they can win.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the final.

Read also: Where next for Antonio Conte after Napoli departure?

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has led his side to two Champions League titles in three years. Picture: Getty

When will the Champions League final be in 2025?

The final is on Saturday, May 31, with kick off at 8pm BST.

Paris Saint Germain are the nominal home side although the game is on neutral territory at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The winner will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup and will also play Spurs in this summer’s Uefa Super Cup. There is also a berth in next season’s Champions League up for grabs although both sides have qualified anyway through their domestic leagues.

TNT Sport is showing the Champions League final on British TV for free. Picture: Getty

How to watch the Champions League final in the UK for free

Coverage starts from 6pm and is available on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+.

Those without those channels can still watch at home by downloading the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, and registering their details online.

No subscription is required. You can find out how to access the app and register here.

PSG injury news and predicted team for Champions League final

PSG are without their centre back Presnel Kimpembe but otherwise have a fully fit squad.

Ousmane Dembele has made it back to full fitness after a muscle strain and is set to start.

Inter injury news and predicted team for Champions League final

Simone Inzaghi also has a strong team at his disposal with Yann Bisseck, Benjamin Pavard, and Piotr Zielinski all suffering knocks but are in contention.

What are the odds?

PSG are the marginal favourites for the title, according to Oddschecker, and are at 5/4 compared to Inter's 5/2 to win the match in normal time. PSG are at 11/17 to lift the trophy and Inter are at 13/10.

There are odds at 125/1 for Lautaro Martinez to score the five goals required to be the competition's top scorer and overhaul the tally of 13 netted by Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy. You'd be even richer if Dembele is able to score six.

Diego Milito scored when Inter last won the Champions League in 2010. Picture: Getty

When did Inter last win the Champions League?

The Nerazzurri are the Italian team to have most recently won the Champions League, a side managed by Jose Mourinho lifting the trophy in 2010.

That day Inter beat Bayern Munich 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Diego Milito. They lined up: Julio Cesar; Maicon, Lucio, Samuel, Chivu; Zanetti, Cambiasso, Sneijder; Eto’o, Pandev; Milito.

They won the former European Cup in 1963-64 and 1964-65.

Spurs are back in the Champions League in 2025/26. Picture: Getty

Which English teams have qualified for the Champions League?

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea all made it by qualifying in the top five positions in the Premier League. They will be joined by Tottenham after they beat Manchester United to win the Uefa Europa League.

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace qualified for the Europa League, as did Aston Villa, while Nottingham Forest are Conference League bound.

Real Madrid are serial winners of the Champions League. Picture: Getty

Have Real Madrid ever lost a Champions League final?

Real are the defending champions and have won 15 titles, more times than any other team.

They have an impressive record in the finals and have not lost one this century, winning in 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024. But Los Blancos have, contrary to some belief, finished as runner up - having done so in 1962, 1964 and 1981.