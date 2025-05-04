Promotions, relegations and play-offs: Your guide to who's going up and down across England and Scotland

Liverpool striker Mo Salah celebrates winning the Premier League title (l) while Ipswich return to the Championship after one season (r). Picture: Getty

The final round of regular season action in the EFL saw issues settled at the top and bottom of leagues.

Here, we look at the confirmed ups and downs in England and Scotland.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes a selfie with his team mates and fans in the Kop end celebrating after being named Premier League champions. Picture: Getty

England

Premier League

Champions: Liverpool

Relegated: Southampton, Leicester, Ipswich

Championship

Promoted: Leeds, Burnley

Play-offs: Sheff Utd, Sunderland, Coventry, Bristol City.

Relegated: Luton, Plymouth, Cardiff

League One

Champions: Birmingham

Promoted: Wrexham

Play-offs: Stockport, Charlton, Wycombe, Leyton Orient

Relegated: Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Bristol Rovers, Crawley

League Two

Promoted: Doncaster, Port Vale, Bradford

Play-offs: Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Chesterfield

Relegated: Morecambe, Carlisle

National League

Promoted: Barnet

Play-offs: York, Forest Green, Rochdale, Oldham, Halifax, Southend

Relegated: Ebbsfleet, Fylde

Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten and Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrate becoming WSL champions. Picture: Getty

Women's Super League

Champions: Chelsea

Relegated: Crystal Palace

Celtic celebrate their SPL title. Picture: Getty

Scotland

Premiership

Champions: Celtic

Championship

Champions: Falkirk

Play-offs: Livingston, Ayr, Partick Thistle

Relegated: Hamilton

League One

Champions: Arbroath

Play-offs: Airdrieonians, Cove, Queen of the South, Stenhousemuir

Relegated: Dumbarton

League Two

Champions: Peterhead

Play-offs: Annan, East Fife, Edinburgh City, Elgin