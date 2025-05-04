Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Promotions, relegations and play-offs: Your guide to who's going up and down across England and Scotland
4 May 2025, 09:12 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 09:15
The final round of regular season action in the EFL saw issues settled at the top and bottom of leagues.
Here, we look at the confirmed ups and downs in England and Scotland.
England
Premier League
Champions: Liverpool
Relegated: Southampton, Leicester, Ipswich
Championship
Promoted: Leeds, Burnley
Play-offs: Sheff Utd, Sunderland, Coventry, Bristol City.
Relegated: Luton, Plymouth, Cardiff
League One
Champions: Birmingham
Promoted: Wrexham
Play-offs: Stockport, Charlton, Wycombe, Leyton Orient
Relegated: Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Bristol Rovers, Crawley
League Two
Promoted: Doncaster, Port Vale, Bradford
Play-offs: Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Chesterfield
Relegated: Morecambe, Carlisle
National League
Promoted: Barnet
Play-offs: York, Forest Green, Rochdale, Oldham, Halifax, Southend
Relegated: Ebbsfleet, Fylde
Women's Super League
Champions: Chelsea
Relegated: Crystal Palace
Scotland
Premiership
Champions: Celtic
Championship
Champions: Falkirk
Play-offs: Livingston, Ayr, Partick Thistle
Relegated: Hamilton
League One
Champions: Arbroath
Play-offs: Airdrieonians, Cove, Queen of the South, Stenhousemuir
Relegated: Dumbarton
League Two
Champions: Peterhead
Play-offs: Annan, East Fife, Edinburgh City, Elgin