Charlton reach Championship after five-year wait following 1-0 win over Leyton Orient in League One play-off final

25 May 2025, 15:54

Charlton Athletic's players celebrates after the Sky Bet League One play off final at Wembley Stadium, London.
Charlton Athletic's players celebrates after the Sky Bet League One play off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Charlton are back in the Championship after a gap of five years following their win over Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 40,000 fans in a crowd of 76,193 broke into celebration after Macaulay Gillesphey struck the only goal of the game in the historic win.

No-nonsense defending from both sides led to a scrappy opening period with goal opportunities at a premium.

It took 31 minutes for the game to spark into life but the wait was worth it with a sublimely executed free-kick by Gillesphey breaking the deadlock.

Tyreece Campbell, always a threat, was fouled outside the penalty box and Gillesphey curled his set-piece delivery from 20 yards past the wall and wide of Orient keeper Josh Keeley who got his fingers to the ball but could not prevent it from nestling into the net.

Charlton enjoyed the better of the possession in the first half whilst nervy Orient struggled to impose themselves on the game and the Addicks looked more comfortable on the ball.

Read more: Sunderland promoted to Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 in Championship play-off final

Read more: Promotions, relegations and play-offs: Your guide to who's going up and down across England and Scotland

Charlton Athletic's Josh Edwards and Conor Coventry with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet League One play off final.
Charlton Athletic's Josh Edwards and Conor Coventry with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet League One play off final. Picture: Alamy

Campbell and skipper Greg Docherty exchanged passes in a potentially threatening move but Campbell’s weak cross was comfortably collected by Keeley while Orient provided little concerns for Addicks shot-stopper Will Mannion.

The teams came into the match in a rich vein of form, each having only tasted defeat once in each of their last 10 matches.

The Addicks completed the scheduled league season in fourth spot, seven points ahead of the O’s whose run of six successive victories at the death earned them the final play-off position.

Orient raised their tempo in the second half, taking the game to their opponents from the restart. Jack Currie sent in a powerful drive that was deflected for a corner and then League One’s leading scorer Charlie Kelman saw his goal-bound drive deflected onto the crossbar.

Then Jamie Donley was brought down on the edge of the penalty area but his resultant free-kick was blocked by the resolute Charlton defence.Keeley kept Orient in the game when he dealt with an effort from Conor Coventry before he tipped a well-struck effort from substitute Chuks Aneke over the bar but Orient kept pushing forward in search of the equaliser.

However, a combination of a lack of quality to their final touch and pass and the well-drilled determined unwavering steely defending of their opponents for whom Lloyd Jones was outstanding proved too much to overcome.

The return to the second tier of English football was a triumph for Charlton boss Nathan Jones. He had twice led Luton to promotions and can now add Charlton to his list of successes having taken over as boss of the club in February 2024.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Three Ukrainian children killed in Russian strike

Three Ukrainian children killed in Russian strikes identified as siblings

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri’s lead to three points

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow

Man charged following crossbow incident at Glasgow hospital

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

Woman, 71, released from hospital with 13-year-old still in critical condition after London fire kills four

Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life.

Pick-up truck driver still high on cocaine from night before jailed for killing father-to-be in horror crash

Julian Grimwade, Oakland Romano Demon Special, SF Edge Trophy, For Edwardian cars and Aero-Engined specials in the spirit of the early Brooklands race.

Driver dies in horror crash at vintage car racing event - the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day

Xabi Alonso will take over at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso signs three-year contract with Real Madrid to become new boss

Alan Yentob, from London, Broadcaster and Television Executive after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

Legendary arts broadcaster Alan Yentob dies aged 78

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz arrives at The Brooklyn Beckham condiments company launch event held at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Brooklyn Beckham vows to 'always choose' wife as he takes swipe at David and Victoria

A former police officer has been jailed for putting a man into a "chokehold" during an altercation outside a bar.

Police officer jailed after blowing vape smoke into man’s face and then strangling him on a night out

A man smoking a disposable electronic cigarette - (a vape).

Vapers are stockpiling supplies amid fears of 'daft' disposables ban - as users urged to explore 'better options'

A police officer stands near a high-rise residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike on May 25, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

12 dead as Kyiv battered by massive drone-and-missile attack for second consecutive night, despite prisoner swaps

.

The wild legacy of Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling

Alan Bates Gives Evidence to Business and Trade Committee Inquiry in London

Post Office scandal compensation schemes are ‘quasi-kangaroo courts’, says Alan Bates

An explosion on a boat carrying raw sewage that was docked on the Hudson River in New York City killed a longtime city employee on Saturday, authorities said.

New York City environmental worker dies after explosion on boat carrying raw sewage

Large crowd watching Elbow playing the Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage at Sunset

Luxury yurt company goes bust, leaving Glasto glampers £16,500 out of pocket

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blood filled mosquito biting a human

Climate change and aid cuts could bring tropical insect-borne diseases to UK, scientists warn
Lando Norris after the Qualifying Session

Lando Norris says overcoming qualifying struggles makes Monaco pole his best

Lottery ticket

Single ticket-holder wins £3.8m Lotto jackpot as players urged to check numbers

People are running away as smoke and dust rise from the Israeli army's attacks on buildings evacuated by displaced Palestinians in the western Gaza Strip on May 23

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 79 people with death toll expected to rise

Arsenal's Kim Little, centre, holds the trophy as she celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's Champions League final

Arsenal win Women's Champions League for first time in 18 years with victory over Barcelona
Hundreds of prisoners of war have been swapped over the two day exchange

Ukrainian prisoners of war return home on second day of swap with Russia

Davina McCall has opened up about her health struggles

Davina McCall breaks silence on ‘horrible’ memory loss after brain surgery

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts UK-EU Summit In London

British fishing boat named after Thatcher held in French custody days after Starmer’s EU fish deal
Sunderland players celebrate promotion

Sunderland promoted to Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 in Championship play-off final
Man competing in Jim Clark rally in the Scottish Borders dies following crash

Man competing in Jim Clark rally in the Scottish Borders dies following crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III holds an audience with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace on March 17, 2025.

King to become first monarch to open Canada’s parliament in 70 years, in response to Trump's 51st state threats
James Middleton, right, has said his sister Kate has always been there for him.

Princess Kate has ‘always been there’ for me, brother James Middleton says

Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel,

Eugenie tells of delight at becoming mentor to changemakers at King’s charity

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News