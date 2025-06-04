Chelsea snap up £30m striker Liam Delap from Ipswich

Delap, 22, has signed a six-year contract with the Blues after the release clause in his deal was activated following Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30m.

Delap, 22, has signed a six-year contract with the Blues after the release clause in his deal was activated following Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League.

Sources say the Blues will pay £20m up front, with a sell-on clause also added on as part of the deal.

Delap scored 12 goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season and was wanted by a number of top clubs - including Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton.

"I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach," said the England Under-21 international.

"It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies."

After emerging from Manchester City's academy, Delap made a name for himself whilst on loan at Stoke, Preston and Hull before joining Ipswich in 2024.He is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap and was at Derby County's academy before joining City's academy as a teenager.

Delap would go on to make six first-team appearances for City, scoring once in the League Cup.