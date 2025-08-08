How Chelsea could line-up next season: Alejandro Garnacho 'set to join'

By William Mata

Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly set to join Chelsea, with the South London club also said to be pursuing Xavi Simons.

Argentine winger Garnacho has “agreed every detail of personal terms,” Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Friday, suggesting that he is set to leave Manchester United imminently.

The Spanish-born Argentina international has publicly fallen out with Old Trafford boss Ruben Amorim and he did not start the Europa League final.

Garnacho could replace Noni Madueke, who left the Blues for Arsenal earlier this summer.

🚨🔵 Understand Alejandro Garnacho has agreed every detail of personal terms with Chelsea!



Deal done on player side, he only wants Chelsea as revealed here since July.



Talks with Man United about fee will follow soon.#CFC pursue both Garnacho and Xavi Simons, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/gfrtdOONCm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2025

A fee of £50m for the 21-year-old Garnacho has been touted, although neither club has formally commented. RB Leipzig attacker Simons is also said to be a target, despite Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens having already arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Netherlands international Simons, 22, plays as an attacking midfielder and or a winger, and his signature could put the future of Christopher Nkunku, another Leipzig old boy, into doubt.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said the new signings "are going to try to share minutes" in pre-season in a press conference, adding that Nico Jackson might be on his way out.

"Nico's OK,” he said. “When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico's situation. We also had two strikers arrive so we will see what happens."

Here is how Chelsea could line-up if both transfers get over the line.