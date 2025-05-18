Chelsea seal domestic treble with 3-0 victory over Manchester United in women's FA Cup final

18 May 2025, 16:21

Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy with team-mates following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.
Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy with team-mates following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chelsea Women sealed a domestic treble with a 3-0 defeat of Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup final.

Sandy Baltimore’s brace was enough to get the Blues over the line and cap off a fantastic season for Sonia Bompastor’s serial winners.

It was a sell-out crowd at Wembley, as the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength across the UK.

Bompastor had already led the Blues to league cup glory and a sixth successive Women’s Super League title in her first season in charge at Chelsea, who became the first side to go through a 22-match WSL campaign without a loss.

Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy.
Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy. Picture: Alamy

Baltimore opened the scoring with a penalty on the stroke of half-time then provided the assist for Catarina Macario to make it 2-0 when she nodded home with six minutes remaining in the second half.

France international Baltimore denied holders United any chance of a comeback when she lashed home at the start of 10 minutes added time to cap off the triumph.

England boss Sarina Wiegman was watching on at Wembley, where Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, who four days ago announced he had purchased a minority stake in Chelsea’s women’s side, took in the win alongside wife and 23-time tennis grand slam singles winner Serena Williams.

The contest got off to a cagey start, United with the slight advantage after winning a few set-pieces and forcing Hannah Hampton – battling Mary Earps to be England’s first-choice keeper at July’s Euros – to palm away Grace Clinton’s corner.

Aggie Beever-Jones, who has enjoyed a splendid season with the WSL champions, was able to beat Millie Turner’s challenge, but it did take the sting out of her effort, which was comfortably saved by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Chelsea then dealt with a cross at the other end of the pitch, but it was only cleared as far as the unmarked Dominique Janssen, who missed a big chance to hand United the lead when she fired just over the crossbar.

Mayra Ramirez made easy work of the United defence, skipping freely around a collection of red shirts and forcing Tullis-Joyce to react quickly before Lucy Bronze could take advantage and prod home.

Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates with team-mate Wieke Kaptein following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match.
Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates with team-mate Wieke Kaptein following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match. Picture: Alamy

The American keeper denied Beever-Jones again, this time diving to stop an effort that curled dangerously close to her right post.

But the Blues soon took the lead after Erin Cuthbert was brought down by Celin Bizet, who caught the Scotland international with a boot to the midriff.

Baltimore picked out the bottom left with her spot-kick, and Tullis-Joyce dove the wrong way.

United substitute Ella Toone, who came on for Turner after the restart, got herself involved quickly, stinging Hampton’s palms.

Bompastor made her first change shortly after the hour, replacing Ramirez with Macario, and United narrowly escaped conceding a second when Gabby George nearly turned a cross into her own net.

VAR silenced United’s protests for a penalty, arguing Hampton had unjustly impeded Elisabeth Terland, before Beever-Jones missed a golden chance to double the Blues’ advantage, skying an effort after she was teed up by Macario’s backheel.

United States international Macario then added her own name to the scoresheet, rising highest amongst a sea of red shirts to meet Baltimore’s free-kick and powering her header past Tullis-Joyce.

But the Blues were not finished scoring, and Baltimore bagged her brace, lashing home moments after 10 minutes of added time were announced.

