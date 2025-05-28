Chelsea win Conference League to become first club to win all four major European trophies

28 May 2025, 22:29

Chelsea players celebrate after winning the UEFA Conference League final match at Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea players celebrate after winning the UEFA Conference League final match at Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Poland. Picture: Alamy

By Jen Kennedy

Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 at the final in Wroclaw, Poland, to become 2025 Conference League champions

Chelsea have become the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions after their win against Real Betis.

The English Premier League club made a comeback in the second half after trailing 1-0 at half time.

Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser in the 65th minute before Nicolas Jackson nudged the Premier League side ahead at 70 minutes, both assisted by Cole Palmer.

Palmer became the first player to register two assists in a major European final since former Real Madrid defender Marcelo in the 2017/18 Champions League final against Liverpool.

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (left) scores their side's fourth goal of the game
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (left) scores their side's fourth goal of the game. Picture: Alamy
Chelsea coaching staff celebrate winning the UEFA Conference League final match
Chelsea coaching staff celebrate winning the UEFA Conference League final match. Picture: Alamy

Moises Caicedo scored the final goal in injury time.

Chelsea were sluggish in the first half and were blown away early on by a ninth minute opener from Isco Ezzalzouli.

Betis almost had a second five minutes later when defender Marc Bartra powered an attempt from outside of the box that stung the palms of Jorgensen.

Manager Enzo Maresca made some inspired substitutions to kick-start a turnaround for Chelsea in the second half.

Chelsea's win has made them the first team to win all four major European trophies having won the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup previously.

