Football club owner diagnosed with terminal cancer as club release statement

Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer. Picture: Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Kirk and his brother Ashley, who are from the town, first invested in the Spireites three years ago and are now majority owners.

They guided the club back to the Football League last spring, with Chesterfield currently sitting 16th in the League Two table.

The SMH Group Stadium which is the home of Chesterfield fc. Picture: Getty

A statement on chesterfield-fc.co.uk read: "Chesterfield FC announces with deep regret that Phil Kirk has been recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

"Over the next few months he will be receiving treatment to prolong his life but this is not expected to deliver a cure.

"Work has already started on a robust long-term financial and governance plan for the club. This will be disclosed in due course but includes material financial backing on and off the pitch and does not include a sale."

Local brothers Phil and Ashley Kirk have transformed Chesterfield since they arrived as investors back in 2022, pumping over £1million into the then National League side.

Chesterfield were promoted back to the English Football League last season after six years in the National League and are 16th in the League Two table.