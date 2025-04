Chris Eubank Jr wins middleweight bout against Conor Benn

By Flaminia Luck

Chris Eubank Junior has won his middleweight bout against Conor Benn in their all-British boxing contest by a unanimous points decision.

The bitter rivals clashed at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's Benn's first defeat as a professional.

Eubank Junior was accompanied by his dad, despite previously saying they hadn't spoken in "years".