'Show me the money': Chris Eubank Jr fined for missing weight ahead of Conor Benn grudge fight

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Chris Eubank Jr is set to be heavily fined after he missed weight by just 0.05lb for Saturday's grudge match with Conor Benn.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arriving late to Friday's weigh-in, which took place behind closed doors at a London hotel, the 35-year-old came in 0.2lb over the 11st 6lb limit at his first attempt.

He was still too heavy the second time he stepped on the scales, meaning he will now have £375,000 deducted from his purse per the rules in his contract.

This cash will now go directly to his opponent Benn, who looked trimmed and toned when he came in at 11st 2lb, a lighter weight than many expected.

Afterwards Benn posted a video on social media with the caption: "Show me the money."

Eubank also went online and posted a video of himself drenched in sweat as he made a last ditch attempt to cut the weight, writing: "Pain is temporary… Glory is forever."

Both fighters have a rehydration clause that prohibits them from weighing more than 12st 1lb on Saturday morning.

There will also be a ceremonial public weigh-in in Islington on Friday evening, ahead of Saturday night's eagerly anticipated showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read more: 'I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull', says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of grudge fight

Read more: Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn during a press conference at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that being labelled a "disgrace" by his own father has caused him "pain".

The father-and-son boxers' relationship broke down after Eubank Jr removed his father from his entourage.

Eubank Sr said his son was a "disgrace" for slapping rival Conor Benn with an egg in their February press conference.

"My own father, a man I've idolised for my entire life, doesn't speak to me, we haven't spoken for years and he thinks I'm a disgrace. These things is what pain is to me," Eubank Jr said at a press conference on Thursday.

Eddie Hearn stormed out of the press conference after Eubank Jr continued his pre-fight antics of not letting the Matchroom promoter speak without interruption.

Hearn left the stage and allowed Matchroom CEO Frank Smith to take his place at the table.Both Hearn and Smith were subjects of Eubank Jr's public tirade against promoters in September where he labelled them "scumbags" - a statement he apologised for afterwards.

"I can't wait for Conor Benn to smash you to pieces," Hearn said before making his exit.

"I'm going to introduce you to scumbag number two, Frank Smith, come and take over."

To which Eubank Jr added: "Frank, if Eddie isn't speaking, do you think you're going to get a word in?

"We're going to have some parliamentary procedure here, anything Matchroom, Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith has to say is irrelevant and will not be heard."

Conor Benn, who has fought twice since being cleared to box following his two failed drug tests in 2022, had his training camp in Mallorca.

His father Nigel, whose two fights against Eubank Sr in the 90s have exacerbated the tensions between the two sons, revealed Benn made IBF champion William Scull "quit" in sparring.

"Denzel Bentley had his hands full with Conor," Nigel Benn said.

"He then fought (Bruno) Surace who knocked out (Jaime) Munguia and Conor bullied him around.

"Then to put the cherry on top he sparred William Scull, an IBF champion. In round eight he quit, he just stopped and he couldn't take no more. I just thought 'my little boy just damaged the IBF champion'.

"I don't believe this fight (vs Eubank) goes past four rounds."

It was revealed on Thursday that former rival of Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders has been hired by the Benn team to inspect his hand wraps before the bell rings in what is the latest act of mind games between the two camps.