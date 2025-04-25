'Show me the money': Chris Eubank Jr fined for missing weight ahead of Conor Benn grudge fight

25 April 2025, 14:14 | Updated: 25 April 2025, 15:06

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Chris Eubank Jr is set to be heavily fined after he missed weight by just 0.05lb for Saturday's grudge match with Conor Benn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arriving late to Friday's weigh-in, which took place behind closed doors at a London hotel, the 35-year-old came in 0.2lb over the 11st 6lb limit at his first attempt.

He was still too heavy the second time he stepped on the scales, meaning he will now have £375,000 deducted from his purse per the rules in his contract.

This cash will now go directly to his opponent Benn, who looked trimmed and toned when he came in at 11st 2lb, a lighter weight than many expected.

Afterwards Benn posted a video on social media with the caption: "Show me the money."

Eubank also went online and posted a video of himself drenched in sweat as he made a last ditch attempt to cut the weight, writing: "Pain is temporary… Glory is forever."

Both fighters have a rehydration clause that prohibits them from weighing more than 12st 1lb on Saturday morning.

There will also be a ceremonial public weigh-in in Islington on Friday evening, ahead of Saturday night's eagerly anticipated showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read more: 'I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull', says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of grudge fight

Read more: Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn during a press conference at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn during a press conference at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that being labelled a "disgrace" by his own father has caused him "pain".

The father-and-son boxers' relationship broke down after Eubank Jr removed his father from his entourage.

Eubank Sr said his son was a "disgrace" for slapping rival Conor Benn with an egg in their February press conference.

"My own father, a man I've idolised for my entire life, doesn't speak to me, we haven't spoken for years and he thinks I'm a disgrace. These things is what pain is to me," Eubank Jr said at a press conference on Thursday.

Eddie Hearn stormed out of the press conference after Eubank Jr continued his pre-fight antics of not letting the Matchroom promoter speak without interruption.

Hearn left the stage and allowed Matchroom CEO Frank Smith to take his place at the table.Both Hearn and Smith were subjects of Eubank Jr's public tirade against promoters in September where he labelled them "scumbags" - a statement he apologised for afterwards.

"I can't wait for Conor Benn to smash you to pieces," Hearn said before making his exit.

"I'm going to introduce you to scumbag number two, Frank Smith, come and take over."

To which Eubank Jr added: "Frank, if Eddie isn't speaking, do you think you're going to get a word in?

"We're going to have some parliamentary procedure here, anything Matchroom, Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith has to say is irrelevant and will not be heard."

Conor Benn, who has fought twice since being cleared to box following his two failed drug tests in 2022, had his training camp in Mallorca.

Conor Benn
Conor Benn. Picture: Getty

His father Nigel, whose two fights against Eubank Sr in the 90s have exacerbated the tensions between the two sons, revealed Benn made IBF champion William Scull "quit" in sparring.

"Denzel Bentley had his hands full with Conor," Nigel Benn said.

"He then fought (Bruno) Surace who knocked out (Jaime) Munguia and Conor bullied him around.

"Then to put the cherry on top he sparred William Scull, an IBF champion. In round eight he quit, he just stopped and he couldn't take no more. I just thought 'my little boy just damaged the IBF champion'.

"I don't believe this fight (vs Eubank) goes past four rounds."

It was revealed on Thursday that former rival of Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders has been hired by the Benn team to inspect his hand wraps before the bell rings in what is the latest act of mind games between the two camps.

Latest News

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr reveals 'pain' after being branded a 'disgrace' by his father for egg stunt
Mourners have been urged not to take selfies with the Pope

'Don't take selfies with the Pope', Vatican urges mourners, as tens of thousands pay their respects at open coffin
A Serbian assassin may prove to be a key suspect in the murder of TV star Jill Dando in 1999, an investigation has revealed.

New clues unveiled in mysterious Jill Dando murder case as second witness links 'Serbian assassin' to TV star's death
The offence of causing death by dangerous cycling would be brought into line with motoring laws.

Cyclists who kill pedestrians to face life sentences in victory for campaigners who slammed former 'loophole' in law
Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's minivan targeted in 'shock raid' by 'lawless' masked thieves following Thunderbolts premiere in London
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during an 'In Conversation' event with Debbie Weinstein, managing Director Goole UK&I during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.

Sluggish AI adoption could cost UK economy £200bn in growth as Google issues 'call to arms' over country's tech gap
PEEQUAL co-founders Hazel McShane (left) and Amber Probyn.

Runners’ urine to be turned into fertiliser at the London Marathon

A person views knives available to purchase via an online website

Tech firms and bosses face fines up to £70,000 for failing to remove 'sickening' knife crime content
The move comes in the face of widespread public fury over the degraded state of the country’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

'No more hiding places' - Polluting water bosses face up to two years in prison under new laws

