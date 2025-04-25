Chris Eubank Jr reveals 'pain' after being branded a 'disgrace' by his father for egg stunt

25 April 2025, 06:47

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that being labelled a "disgrace" by his own father has caused him "pain".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The father-and-son boxers' relationship broke down after Eubank Jr removed his father from his entourage.

Eubank Sr said his son was a "disgrace" for slapping rival Conor Benn with an egg in their February press conference.

Eubank Jr's' latest comments come ahead of and Benn's showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

"My own father, a man I've idolised for my entire life, doesn't speak to me, we haven't spoken for years and he thinks I'm a disgrace. These things is what pain is to me," Eubank Jr said at a press conference on Thursday.

Eddie Hearn stormed out of the press conference after Eubank Jr continued his pre-fight antics of not letting the Matchroom promoter speak without interruption.

Hearn left the stage and allowed Matchroom CEO Frank Smith to take his place at the table.

Read more: Chris Eubank Jr brands boxing promoter Frank Warren a 'scumbag' - as judge urges pair to 'mediate' ahead of trial

Read more: Mike Tyson leads tributes as heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman dies aged 76

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn during a press conference at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn during a press conference at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Both Hearn and Smith were subjects of Eubank Jr's public tirade against promoters in September where he labelled them "scumbags" - a statement he apologised for afterwards.

"I can't wait for Conor Benn to smash you to pieces," Hearn said before making his exit.

"I'm going to introduce you to scumbag number two, Frank Smith, come and take over."

To which Eubank Jr added: "Frank, if Eddie isn't speaking, do you think you're going to get a word in?

"We're going to have some parliamentary procedure here, anything Matchroom, Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith has to say is irrelevant and will not be heard."

Conor Benn, who has fought twice since being cleared to box following his two failed drug tests in 2022, had his training camp in Mallorca.

His father Nigel, whose two fights against Eubank Sr in the 90s have exacerbated the tensions between the two sons, revealed Benn made IBF champion William Scull "quit" in sparring.

Conor Benn
Conor Benn. Picture: Getty

"Denzel Bentley had his hands full with Conor," Nigel Benn said.

"He then fought (Bruno) Surace who knocked out (Jaime) Munguia and Conor bullied him around.

"Then to put the cherry on top he sparred William Scull, an IBF champion. In round eight he quit, he just stopped and he couldn't take no more. I just thought 'my little boy just damaged the IBF champion'.

"I don't believe this fight (vs Eubank) goes past four rounds."

It was revealed on Thursday that former rival of Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders has been hired by the Benn team to inspect his hand wraps before the bell rings in what is the latest act of mind games between the two camps.

