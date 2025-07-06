Exclusive

Christian Horner dismisses Max Verstappen exit rumours as contract speculation continues at Silverstone

By Lindsey Alder

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has moved to shut down ongoing speculation about Max Verstappen’s future, insisting the reigning world champion is committed to the team.

It comes despite increased scrutiny over his long-term plans and growing paddock chatter about leadership dynamics within the organisation.

Speaking to LBC over the British Grand Prix weekend, Horner was full of praise for Verstappen’s standout qualifying performance and emphasised the trust and history that binds driver and team.

“He’s been with us ten years. He knows how we operate,” Horner told LBC. “There’s been an awful lot of noise around Max, but none of it’s coming from him or our team. It seems to be coming from elsewhere.”

Verstappen recently stated that he wanted to “finish his career at Red Bull” - a comment some interpreted as leaving room for a possible departure and later return. Horner pushed back on that reading.

“I think he means start and finish,” he told LBC. “He’s been very clear. He loves the team, the brand, and it’s all based on trust.”

Amid wider speculation that Verstappen might consider staying longer if there were changes to Red Bull’s internal structure, including Horner’s own position, the Team Principal was unequivocal in his response.

“I don’t know where that’s come from — that’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Horner told LBC. “I’ve run this team for 21 years. We’ve had a great deal of success — more than any other team in the 21st century. So no, I’m not planning to change how I operate.”

He also pointed to the upcoming 2026 regulation changes as a key moment for all teams — and a factor in driver decisions.

“Next year we’ve got the biggest regulation change in 50 years,” he told LBC. “There are no guarantees as to who’s going to get it right. But we’ve got a great team, real strength in depth, and historically, we’ve done well through big rule changes.”

While Verstappen’s future continues to dominate headlines, Red Bull’s commitment to its young driver programme remains strong. One standout from the Silverstone weekend was 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad, who took part in Free Practice 1 and will test again this week.

“He did a great job,” Horner told LBC. “He’s a talented guy. It’s still very early days, but we rate him highly. Hopefully he can keep on the trajectory he’s on.”

Lindblad, a current Formula 2 driver, follows in the footsteps of several Red Bull-backed drivers who’ve risen through the ranks, including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen himself.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda is aiming to steady his season after a tough first half, including a heavy crash at Imola and mechanical issues at recent races.

“If he can pick up a few points, that would be great for his confidence,” Horner told LBC. “He had a tough time after that Imola shunt. He’s building back.”

And when asked what Tsunoda needs to do to secure his seat going into 2026?

“Better than the first half,” he told LBC with a grin.

As Formula 1 moves into the latter half of the season, Red Bull is looking to block out the noise — keeping Verstappen focused, their leadership intact, and the next generation of drivers firmly in development.