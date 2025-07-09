Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull as Formula One team principal - a year after texting scandal

9 July 2025, 10:21 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 11:21

File photo dated 05/07/25 of Christian Horner. Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal, the F1 team have announced. Issue date: Wednesday July 9, 2025.
File photo dated 05/07/25 of Christian Horner. Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal, the F1 team have announced. Issue date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Christian Horner has been sensationally sacked from Red Bull - a year after the team principal was engulfed in a sexting scandal which rocked Formula One.

The Formula One team principal, who has worked alongside the team for 20 years, is set to say his goodbyes to designers, engineers and other workers at the team's Milton Keynes base later today.

In a statement issued by Red Bull on Wednesday confirming the news, the team said: "Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today, Wednesday 9 July 2025, and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing."

Speaking with LBC from Silverstone on Saturday, Horner dismissed suggestions that his role at Red Bull could be in jeopardy, insisting: “I don’t know where that’s come from — that’s the first I’ve heard of it".

“I’ve run this team for 21 years. We’ve had a great deal of success — more than any other team in the 21st century. So no, I’m not planning to change how I operate.”

The comments follows Red Bull's underwhelming display at Silverstone on Sunday, with Brit Lando Norris lifting the Lego trophy ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

File photo dated 01/06/25 of Christian Horner. Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal, the F1 team have announced. Issue date: Wednesday July 9, 2025.
File photo dated 01/06/25 of Christian Horner. Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal, the F1 team have announced. Issue date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

World Champion Red Bull driver Max Verstappen came home in fifth behind rival Lewis Hamilton.

The energy drink firm's management is now said to be negotiating with the businessman about his termination, given his contract is set to run until 2030.

Horner has faced a slew of criticism in recent months amid growing rifts within the team, including star driver Max Verstappen, his father Jos Verstappen, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, went on to thank Christian Horner for his dedication to the F1 team.

Mintzlafff said: ‘We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula One. 

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.’

It also follows the departure of top F1 automotive designer Adrian Newy from the Championship winning team, with the award-winning designer making a historic move to rivals Aston Martin.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06. Picture: Alamy

2025 saw Horner accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff at the British-based Formula One team.

The allegations saw the team principal 'accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to female employee'.

The 50-year-old, who has always denied the claims, was exonerated by the racing team's parent company Red Bull GmbH on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain in March.

Horner's complainant, who was then suspended on full pay, lodged a formal appeal against Red Bull's decision.

The process also saw a file leaked to 200 people in the F1 paddock which was alleged to contain evidence of wrongdoing.

The email sent to team employees and members of the press contained an assortment of images and screenshots of suggestive Whatsapp exchanges reported to be from Horner and the individual in question.

However, a subsequent statement was released by Red Bull earlier this year following an appeal.

It noted that after being viewed by an independent KC, the appeal case had been thrown out.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talkks to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen following the race in Austria
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talkks to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen following the race in Austria. Picture: Alamy

Rumours of an exit have continued to circulate over the past 12 months, amid ongoing rumours of internal riffs at Red Bull.

Saturday's British Grand Prix race saw Max Verstappen lose out on a podium place following a spin-out in of his 2024 title defence, and the team are now sitting fourth in the Constructors' Championship standings with just two wins this season.

Speaking with LBC ahead of the race, Horner pointed to the upcoming 2026 regulation changes as a key moment for all teams — and a factor in driver decisions.

"Next year we’ve got the biggest regulation change in 50 years,” he told LBC.

“There are no guarantees as to who’s going to get it right. But we’ve got a great team, real strength in depth, and historically, we’ve done well through big rule changes.

”While Verstappen’s future continues to dominate headlines, Red Bull’s commitment to its young driver programme remains strong."

