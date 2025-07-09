Christian Horner reduced to tears after revealing Red Bull sacking to staff

Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Christian Horner was reduced to tears when he announced to his Red Bull staff that his two-decade spell as team principal had been terminated.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 51-year-old was effectively sacked from his role by the British-based Formula One team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, on Tuesday.

Horner travelled to the team’s Milton Keynes factory on Wednesday to deliver the bombshell news to a stunned 1,500-strong workforce at 10am.

The PA news agency understands that Horner broke down as he informed the hundreds inside a room which showcases the Red Bull cars which have won 14 world championships, as well as many more on a Microsoft Teams call, that he would be leaving with immediate effect.

In a clip of Horner’s speech obtained by Sky Sports News, he said: “The decision came as a shock to myself.

I have had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the 20 and a half years that I have been here.

“When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into a team and I didn’t know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed.

Read more: Who will replace Christian Horner at Red Bull?

Read more: Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull as Formula One team principal - a year after texting scandal

“We then started to build what became a powerhouse in Formula One. Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life.”

An unplanned pause followed as Horner’s voice broke before a round of applause followed.

Horner later added on Instagram: “After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved.

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.”Within minutes of his emotional address, Red Bull GmbH released the news to the world that Horner’s time, which began with the team’s inception in 2005, was up.

Their statement read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.”

Red Bull Group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.