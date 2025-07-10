Heartbreak for Christian Horner as family tragedy strikes days before Red Bull sacking

F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Practice 3. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Formula One boss Christian Horner suffered a family tragedy just days before his Red Bull sacking, it's been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 51-year-old Red Bull team principal officially announced his departure from the role on Wednesday after two decades in the role, after receiving the boot from the British-based Formula One team.

However, just 10 days before the seismic announcement, it's been revealed that Horner's ex-wife and the mother of his 11-year-old daughter tragically passed away following a long illness.

Beverley Allen, 58, was married to Horner for 14 years before the couple split, with Horner going on to marry Geri Halliwell shortly after.

Ms Allen is said to have passed away in the Cotswolds last week, with the funeral set to take place next week.

“It was pretty emotional,” a team source said.

“Most people have never driven through those gates without Christian in charge. People here are just dumbfounded really."

As well as sharing a teenage daughter with Ms Allen, the former racing driver helped raise her two sons during their time together.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and partner Beverley Allen arrive for the F1 party in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital children's charity. Picture: Alamy

Horner travelled to the team’s Milton Keynes factory on Wednesday to deliver the bombshell news to a stunned 1,500-strong workforce at 10am.

Horner is said to have broken down in tears as he informed the hundreds inside a room which showcases the Red Bull cars which have won 14 world championships, as well as many more on a Microsoft Teams call, that he would be leaving with immediate effect.

Speaking with the MailOnline following Ms Allen's passing, a friend of the mother said: "Beverley was a lovely woman and it is so cruel what has happened to her.

"She found out she had eye cancer a couple of years ago and she was aware that it wasn't going to be a very good prognosis but it is still a devastating shock.

"Beverley was loved by everyone who knew her. It's just heartbreaking."

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell attending a gala celebration for the 2016 Pirelli Calendar launch at the Camden Roundhouse, London. Picture: Alamy

In a clip of Horner’s speech obtained by Sky Sports News, he said: “The decision came as a shock to myself.

I have had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the 20 and a half years that I have been here.

“When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into a team and I didn’t know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed.

“We then started to build what became a powerhouse in Formula One. Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life.”

An unplanned pause followed as Horner’s voice broke before a round of applause followed.

Horner later added on Instagram: “After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved.

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.”Within minutes of his emotional address, Red Bull GmbH released the news to the world that Horner’s time, which began with the team’s inception in 2005, was up.

Their statement read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.”

Red Bull Group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.