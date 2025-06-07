Coco Gauff clinches French Open title after epic win over Aryna Sabalenka

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Coco Gauff won her first French Open title after a rollercoaster final against Aryna Sabalenka to be crowned the new queen of clay.

A mesmerising, marathon match between the world's two best players went the way of the second seed, 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-4.

The breezy Paris conditions contributed to a combined total of 100 unforced errors and 15 breaks of serve.

But that did not take away from some glorious shot-making, breathtaking power hitting and drama of the highest order.

It was the first time the top two women's seeds had contested a Roland Garros final since Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in 2013.

Sabalenka overpowered the American in the early stages, breaking her serve to love amidst a run of nine unanswered points, while Gauff looked spooked, spraying misses to all parts of the court.

But suddenly an inspired drop shot, a Sabalenka double-fault and a flashing forehand winner brought up a break point which Gauff converted.

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen. Picture: Getty

Sabalenka was now rattled and let a push from Gauff drift past her, thinking it was going long only for it to bounce four inches inside the baseline, as the second seed levelled the set at 4-4.

It was a jaw-dropping mistake from a player who had gone 4-1 up against defending champion Iga Swiatek in her semi-final and let that lead slip.

She reset and went on to win that set in a tie-break, and repeated the trick in the final after five consecutive breaks of serve.

Gauff had taken the early initiative in the tie-break and was two points from the set, but Sabalenka cranked up the power and hit the lines with two vicious winners.

A couple of drop shots later and after 77 minutes, an at times brilliant, at times chaotic, and utterly gripping set of tennis went Sabalenka's way.

Given that Gauff's previous appearance in the final, a 6-1 6-3 mauling by Swiatek three years ago, had lasted only 68 minutes in its entirety, there was no need to panic.

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old duly inflicted a fifth successive break of the Sabalenka serve at the start of the second set.

In what felt like the blink of an eye compared to the opener, Gauff sealed the set and levelled the match with an overhead and a loud roar of relief.

Gauff was the more composed player by now and edged a break ahead in the decider, while Sabalenka moodily eyeballed her coaching team in the players' box.

Sabalenka drew level at 3-3 but promptly double-faulted to give Gauff three break points, the former US Open champion dispatching the first with another precise swish of her backhand.

At 5-3 the 27-year-old Belarusian bravely held to make Gauff serve the match out.

In keeping with the previous two hours and 38 minutes, a match point came and went as did a break point.

But when the second chance arrived and Sabalenka swung wide, an elated, tearful Gauff fell to the clay as she celebrated a stunning win.

She said: "I was going through a lot of things when I lost this final three years ago, so it means a lot to be back and here and to win."

Defeat was tough on Sabalenka, the runaway world number one and three-time grand slam champion who has now lost her last two major finals.

Sabalenka, who accounted for 70 of those unforced errors, said: "Honestly guys, this one hurts so much, especially after such a tough two weeks playing great tennis under these terrible conditions.

"To show such terrible tennis in the final does really hurt, but it's OK.