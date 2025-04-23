'I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull', says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of grudge fight

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank pose during the grand arrivals at The Pelligon, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

StephenRigley

Chris Eubank Jr has vowed to be the matador and treat Conor Benn like a bull on Saturday.

The pair, whose grudge comes to a head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, met at grand arrivals at Canary Wharf on Tuesday.

The 34-3-0 Eubank Jr’s rivalry with Benn was escalated when he slapped his opponent with an egg in a February press conference.

Saturday's fight between the two boxers is a huge grudge match and mirrors the big fights of their fathers in the 1990s. Picture: Alamy

Benn blamed his two failed drugs tests, which resulted in their 2022 bout being cancelled, on the over consumption of eggs.

Eubank Jr said: “This fight isn’t about size or weight, it’s about skill and dedication, it’s about expertise and all of those areas I excel in. I have many years of experience over Conor Benn and that will be the deciding factor on the night.“

I’m a complete fighter, I’ve been doing this for so long now, I’ve forgotten more things than he even knows and that will show on the night.“

The procedure will be parliamentary, everything will go the way I want it to go, I will be like a matador in the ring and Conor Benn will be the bull.”

Saturday will be Benn’s third fight since 2022 as he continues his bid to become a future world champion.

Victories over Rodolfo Orozco in 2023 and Peter Dobson in 2024 mean Benn is confident he can continue his unbeaten run in the capital.“It’s always personal. People say it’s business, this is not business, it never is.”

Benn added.“If you’re trying to put your hands on me and render me unconscious then it’s not business and this is personal.

“I want to get my hands on him badly, I wish I had done already and we were fighting tonight. The hard work is done and I’m excited to get in there and do a number on him.”

Chris Eubank Sr was not in attendance at the grand arrivals following comments last week where he labelled his son a “disgrace” for his pre-fight antics.

Eubank Sr fought Benn’s father Nigel Benn twice in the 90s and their rivalry has fuelled the animosity between their sons.