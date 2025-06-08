England beat West Indies by four wickets to take 2-0 lead following second T20 international

8 June 2025, 18:48

England's Brydon Carse hits the winning boundary during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025.
England's Brydon Carse hits the winning boundary during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Harry Brook’s golden touch as England’s white-ball captain continued as his side chased down 197 to clinch the T20 series with a four-wicket win over the West Indies in Bristol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brook has now won all five games since taking over from Jos Buttler and has the chance to match the 3-0 ODI whitewash in Southampton on Tuesday.

England were put under real pressure when the tourists blazed 82 off the last five overs of their innings – Adil Rashid smashed for five sixes in the 19th – but did not blink in a rousing chase.

Jos Buttler’s 47 set the platform but the game was settled by two of the team’s less experienced hands, Jacob Bethell clubbing 26 off just 10 balls and Tom Banton an unbeaten 30 from 11.

Read more: Mauricio Pochettino rules himself out of contention for Tottenham job

Read more: Tributes paid to Race Across The World star after tragic death aged 24

There were 25 sixes in the match as the Seat Unique Stadium lived up to its reputation as a big-hitter’s playground, but it was England who held the day.

England made one change to their winning team from Durham, Luke Wood replacing Matthew Potts, and the game was only a few seconds old when the switch paid off.

England's Brydon Carse and Tom Banton celebrate victory following the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025.
England's Brydon Carse and Tom Banton celebrate victory following the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Wood’s first delivery was a big inswinging yorker that pounded Evin Lewis flush on the toe in front of the stumps. It was a reminder of the left-armer’s new-ball prowess and the perfect reintroduction to the international stage.

England kept the score to 82 for one in the first half of the innings, despite Liam Dawson struggling to replicate his player-of-the-match turn from Friday night. Having taken four for 20 on his comeback appearance, the spinner bumped back to earth with nought for 43.

The hosts tightened their grip when Rashid had Hope stumped for 49 and Wood returned to bowl Johnson Charles via an ugly drag-on, but the Windies had aces up their sleeve.

Dawson’s final over was taken for 20, Rovman Powell helping himself to some big blows before holing out, and the decision to hold Rashid back for the penultimate over blew up in England’s face.

Jason Holder hit the first three balls all the way before a scampered single broke the streak. Romario Shepherd took up the challenge with two massive hits as Rashid went for 31 – the second costliest over by an Englishman.

Responding to 196 for six, England marginally outscored their opponents in the powerplay, Ben Duckett and Buttler unfazed by Jamie Smith’s early exit as they reached 58 for one.

West Indies' Jason Holder during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025.
West Indies' Jason Holder during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Duckett was undone for 30 by an athletic catch from Powell but when Buttler picked out Charles in the deep, a much simpler chance bobbled to the turf. Reprieved on 43, Buttler added just four more before gifting Charles his redemption with a top-edged reverse sweep. This time, the chance stuck.

With the asking rate climbing, Brook took a chunk out of the target but picked out long-off on 34, trying and failing to strike his third six.

With 77 needed off seven overs England had no choice but to keep their foot to the floor and Banton hoisted his first ball for six before helping himself to another off Gudakesh Motie.

Bethell went even harder against Alzarri Joseph, taking three massive sixes from the 16th over. The biggest of the lot cleared the three-story block of flats that looks down on the ground.

In just a few minutes England had gone from outsiders to strong favourites, a position only slightly undermined when Bethell threaded a reverse sweep to slip.

Banton stayed in place to see his side over the finish line and Brydon Carse edged the winning boundary with nine balls remaining.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People light candles during a protest against violence and in favor of peace in Medellin, Colombia, on June 8, 2025, the day after the attack on presidential candidate Miguel Uribe.

Colombian presidential candidate in 'critical condition' after assassination attempt, as 15-year-old suspect arrested

Marise Wipani in 1995 TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys

Soldier, Soldier star Marise Wipani dies at 61, leaving poignant final message

Brass name plate / plaque outside the offices of The Nursing and Midwifery Council – NMC at 23 Portland Place London W1B 1PZ. UK. (118)

Midwife struck off after claiming vaccines ‘attacked babies’ and were a 'Trojan horse' inviting a 'new era for humanity'

Mother and son team Jo and Sam competed in the second series of the reality TV show in 2020

Tributes paid to Race Across The World star after tragic death aged 24

Funeral for Palestinian who lost his life by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank

At least five Palestinians killed and 29 injured by Israeli gunfire near Gaza food point

Two men charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after boy, 16, killed in Sheffield hit-and-run

Two men charged with murder after boy, 16, killed in Sheffield hit-and-run

Herrington Country Park

Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after 15-year-old stabbed in park

Greta Thunberg is attempting to open up a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Israel vows to stop Greta Thunberg's aid boat reaching Gaza by 'any measures necessary'

The 19-year-old had taken part in the “dusting” trend when she entered cardiac arrest.

Teen dies after taking part in deadly TikTok ‘dusting’ challenge as parents issue stark warning

Exclusive
Reform UK has been branded a "circus" by its former deputy leader.

Former deputy leader of Reform UK brands party a 'circus' as Zia Yusuf announces return 48 hours after quitting

Police crime scene tape UK

Baby found dead at home as police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy

Terraced houses in Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, England, UK.

Millions of homeowners could be overpaying on mortgages due to 'dodgy data'

A teenager having a measles vaccination.

Child vaccinations for deadly diseases plunge to lowest levels in over a decade as measles cases surge

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (right).

Mauricio Pochettino rules himself out of contention for Tottenham job

Contractors from Thames Water.

Thames Water bidders 'want firm to be immune from prosecution over environmental crimes'

The River Tagus in Portugal.

British sailor who 'threw' girlfriend into river before 'fleeing on yacht' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed.

Wrongfully imprisoned Andrew Malkinson ‘not finished’ fighting for reform 17 years after conviction
Bruce Springsteen, left, and Sir Paul McCartney, right.

Bruce Springsteen shocks fans as Paul McCartney brought out at iconic Liverpool show

A protester throws a rock amidst tear gas from law enforcement during a demonstration after federal immigration authorities conducted operations, Saturday, June 7, 2025,

Anti-ICE protests erupt across LA - as officials vow to continue deportation operations

The accused soldier was based at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK)

British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegations

General stock. Letters from the UK HMRC His Majestys Revenue and Customs tax authorities. united kingdom, great britain, taxation, dwp, department of work and pensions, taxes, government, finances, finance, brown, envelope,

HMRC introducing AI assistant as part of £500m digital investment plan to 'stop cheats in their tracks'
Lambourn ridden by Wayne Lordan wins the Betfred Derby during Derby Day of the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Lambourn leads all the way to win the Derby

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team-mate Noni Madueke after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the World Cup Qualifier

England booed off pitch following disappointing 1-0 victory over Andorra in World Cup Qualifiers
2025 French Open - Day Fourteen

Coco Gauff clinches French Open title after epic win over Aryna Sabalenka

Dawn French has apologised over public backlash to an Instagram video where she seemed to 'mock' the October 7 attacks

Dawn French apologises after using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire

Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News