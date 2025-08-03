Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root

3 August 2025, 20:22

England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.
England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Chris Woakes stands ready to bat with a dislocated shoulder and “put his body on the line” for England, with Joe Root confident the hosts will apply the finishing touches to a nail-biting series decider against India.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For the fifth Test in a row, the game is going all the way to the final day after a nerve-wracking fourth evening left all results possible.

Brilliant centuries from Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) had England cruising towards a remarkable chase, set fair on 301 for three hunting 374, but they lost three late wickets to leave things in the balance.

Bad light and rain halted a thrilling conclusion in its tracks, with England needing 35 runs and India seeking four more wickets.

One of those belongs to Woakes, who has not featured since badly damaging his left shoulder while fielding on Friday. He was ruled out of the game the next morning but has remained with the team and is willing to bat at number 11 with his arm in a sling if required.

Read more: Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Read more: McLaren boss says Formula One is a ‘healthier’ place without Christian Horner

“You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room. He’s all in, like the rest of us,” said Root.

“Clearly, he’s in a huge amount of pain. But it means a huge amount to him and it just shows the character and the person that he is, that he’s willing to put his body on the line like that for England.

England's Jamie Smith (second left) leaves the field with India's Mohammed Sirajand (left) and Shubman Gill (second right) due to rain on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test
England's Jamie Smith (second left) leaves the field with India's Mohammed Sirajand (left) and Shubman Gill (second right) due to rain on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test. Picture: Alamy

“If it does come to that, hopefully he can get us across the line and win an incredible series.”

Root was not surprised to see a dramatic end unfold after almost seven weeks of full-blooded battle but, having done a huge amount of the heavy lifting alongside Brook, still fancies England to triumph.

“It was always going to happen like this wasn’t it? Just look at the first four games,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to play in and quite fitting that we’re going to get that kind of finish. It’s been one hell of a series, one hell of a journey, and there’s clearly confidence in our dressing room. I’d like to think we’ve got what we need to get across the line.”

Root had earlier marked his 39th Test hundred, and third this summer, with a touching tribute to the late Graham Thorpe. The former Test batter, who took his own life last year, enjoyed a close relationship with Root during his time as England’s assistant coach.

Ground is covered as rain stop the play on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London
Ground is covered as rain stop the play on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London. Picture: Alamy

When he reached three figures, Root produced one of the Thorpe-inspired white headbands Surrey have been selling to raise funds for the MIND mental health charity and wore it as he looked to the skies.

“That was on behalf of our team. It was just a thank you for everything that he’s given the game of cricket, and given English cricket, on and off the field,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to recognise everything that he’s done as a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend to the dressing room and to the game.

“It was really great to see the amount of love that there is for him and for his family.”

India’s quicks had found wonderful rhythm before the weather intervened and would probably have liked to try and finish the job while the mood was with them.

A night’s break and an extra use of the heavy roller could play into England’s hands but a saturated outfield meant the tourists were not complaining about the umpires’ decision.

“We can see it’s pretty wet out there,” said bowling coach Morne Morkel.

“In a way that’s out of our control so all we can focus on is doing a good warm-up in the morning, get the boys ready to get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.

Peaceful pink protest by mums descends into violence as thugs hijack event outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

Exclusive
David Davis at his home near Goole, Yorkshire - as the politician told LBC he believes convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby is innocent

David Davis 'convinced' child-killer Lucy Letby is innocent - as documentary airing tonight reveals explosive new evidence
Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris poses on the podium

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Robert Brown

Man found dead on bench beside canal footpath in Northampton named by police

Exclusive
People thought to be migrants board an inflatable boat in Gravelines, France, as they attempt to travel across the channel and to the UK

Home Office crackdown on social media adverts for Channel crossings only targets 'small players', experts warn

Christian Horner was released from his position as the Formula One team principal on July 9.

McLaren boss says Formula One is a ‘healthier’ place without Christian Horner

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Bury.

Three arrests made following fatal stabbing of teenager in Bury car park

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Jessie J revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June of this year.

Jessie J admitted to hospital with fluid on lungs and infection just six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics

Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio

BBC launches probe into 'drug use' on Strictly Come Dancing

Mill Park

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city
Lucy Hargreaves, who was fatally shot in her home.

Family appeal for information on murder of mother-of-three 20 years on so they can finally achieve 'justice'
Sha'Carri Richardson is the reigning 100m world champion.

World champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson arrested over alleged assault on boyfriend

NHS resident doctors protesting outside Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Data reveals impact of five-day resident doctors' strike

Dua Lipa (L) has been granted Kosovo citizenship by the country's president, Vjosa Osmani (R)

Dua Lipa says she is 'so grateful' after being honoured with Kosovo citizenship by country's president
Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

KAVON HUSSEIN, who represents the claimants Andrew Wrench and Amy Hopcraft, speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court as it partially overturns a previous court decision on the car finance commission scandal and rules in favour of the lenders.

'Absolute transparency' required on true cost of loans following landmark car finance verdict, lawyer insists
England's Euros-winning Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has hinted.

Lionesses to receive 'recognition' as Starmer hints at honours for Euros-winning squad

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

'Punches thrown' between Harry and Andrew in royal bust-up, new book claims

Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News