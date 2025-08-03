Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root

England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Chris Woakes stands ready to bat with a dislocated shoulder and “put his body on the line” for England, with Joe Root confident the hosts will apply the finishing touches to a nail-biting series decider against India.

For the fifth Test in a row, the game is going all the way to the final day after a nerve-wracking fourth evening left all results possible.

Brilliant centuries from Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) had England cruising towards a remarkable chase, set fair on 301 for three hunting 374, but they lost three late wickets to leave things in the balance.

Bad light and rain halted a thrilling conclusion in its tracks, with England needing 35 runs and India seeking four more wickets.

One of those belongs to Woakes, who has not featured since badly damaging his left shoulder while fielding on Friday. He was ruled out of the game the next morning but has remained with the team and is willing to bat at number 11 with his arm in a sling if required.

“You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room. He’s all in, like the rest of us,” said Root.

“Clearly, he’s in a huge amount of pain. But it means a huge amount to him and it just shows the character and the person that he is, that he’s willing to put his body on the line like that for England.

England's Jamie Smith (second left) leaves the field with India's Mohammed Sirajand (left) and Shubman Gill (second right) due to rain on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test. Picture: Alamy

“If it does come to that, hopefully he can get us across the line and win an incredible series.”

Root was not surprised to see a dramatic end unfold after almost seven weeks of full-blooded battle but, having done a huge amount of the heavy lifting alongside Brook, still fancies England to triumph.

“It was always going to happen like this wasn’t it? Just look at the first four games,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to play in and quite fitting that we’re going to get that kind of finish. It’s been one hell of a series, one hell of a journey, and there’s clearly confidence in our dressing room. I’d like to think we’ve got what we need to get across the line.”

Root had earlier marked his 39th Test hundred, and third this summer, with a touching tribute to the late Graham Thorpe. The former Test batter, who took his own life last year, enjoyed a close relationship with Root during his time as England’s assistant coach.

Ground is covered as rain stop the play on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London. Picture: Alamy

When he reached three figures, Root produced one of the Thorpe-inspired white headbands Surrey have been selling to raise funds for the MIND mental health charity and wore it as he looked to the skies.

“That was on behalf of our team. It was just a thank you for everything that he’s given the game of cricket, and given English cricket, on and off the field,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to recognise everything that he’s done as a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend to the dressing room and to the game.

“It was really great to see the amount of love that there is for him and for his family.”

India’s quicks had found wonderful rhythm before the weather intervened and would probably have liked to try and finish the job while the mood was with them.

A night’s break and an extra use of the heavy roller could play into England’s hands but a saturated outfield meant the tourists were not complaining about the umpires’ decision.

“We can see it’s pretty wet out there,” said bowling coach Morne Morkel.

“In a way that’s out of our control so all we can focus on is doing a good warm-up in the morning, get the boys ready to get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again.”