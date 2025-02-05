"You have no life": Cristiano Ronaldo reveals brutal 40th birthday messages as he relaxes in £4,000 recovery boots

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his friends fear he has "no life" outside of football as he vows to carry on playing beyond his 40th birthday.

Marking his landmark birthday, the Portuguese superstar was pictured on Instagram wearing the £4,000 cryo compression boots at his Saudi Arabian home.

Ronaldo shared a picture of himself on the sofa with both of his legs inside the boots which aid muscle recovery and optimise athletic performance alongside the caption 'last cryosport before 40'.

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr. Picture: Getty

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star revealed that his friends have spoken to him about the sacrifices he has made to keep playing but he insists he still loves what he is doing, and has no intention of retiring just yet.

Speaking to Canal 11, Ronaldo said: "If you say to me 'do you still like training?'"I still like training. Is it the same as I felt when I was 20? No, it's not the same.

"But I still feel the passion. Of doing a finishing training, of being there competing with others, left foot, right foot. I still like it."And it's strange, there are a lot of my friends who say 'you have no life'.

"It's true, but I like it. I know it will end."In a year, or two, or three. I don't know. And I don't care either."

Ronaldo is aware that he will not be able to play forever, but is not interested in living a quiet life with his partner Georgina Rodriguez when he does hang up his boots.

Ronaldo, with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, says he has already set his sights on moving into club owenership. Picture: social media

Having branded some his previous managers 'f***ing clueless' in a recent interview, Ronaldo will not target a career on the touchline, but he is keen to be heavily involved behind the scenes at multiple clubs in the future.

He added: "Being a club manager doesn't make any sense, because if I have the possibility of being an owner, why should I be a manager, sporting director or CEO? That's my dream.

"I'm sure I will be. And I'll even say more. I hope not to have just one club, I hope to have several."