'This chapter is over': Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message about his future after Al Nassr season ends

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to have confirmed he is leaving Al Nassr. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly suggested his time at Al Nassr is over.

Ronaldo scored in Al Nassr’s 3-2 loss at Al Fateh on Monday in what was rumoured to be his final appearance for the Saudi Pro League team.

The 42nd-minute goal, which was claimed to be the 800th of Ronaldo’s club career, opened the scoring but Al Nassr conceded twice in the last 10 minutes as they missed out on AFC Champions League qualification.

Following the game, the former Manchester United forward posted a cryptic message on his various social media accounts.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” Ronaldo posted alongside a picture of him in an Al Nassr shirt.

Last week FIFA president Gianni Infantino claimed “discussions” were happening over a move which would allow Ronaldo to feature in the Club World Cup this summer.

Al Nassr failed to qualify for the 32-team tournament and Infantino’s remark in discussion with YouTuber IShowSpeed sparked speculation over Ronaldo’s future, especially as FIFA this year introduced an additional transfer window between June 1 and June 10.

It is designed to allow clubs to register players for the Club World Cup and Ronaldo’s signature could be up for grabs after two-and-a-half-years at Al Nassr.