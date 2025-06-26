James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign new two-year contract at Al-Nassr
26 June 2025, 09:55
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, the PA news agency understands.
The 40-year-old Portugal captain's deal was due to expire at the end of June.
Ronaldo posted on social media "the chapter is over" following Al-Nassr's final league game of the season last month, fuelling speculation that he was to leave the Riyadh club.
But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now set to stay in Saudi Arabia.
The forward joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.
Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and netted 35 last season to win the SPL's Golden Boot award for top scorer.
Al-Nassr are currently without a manager after parting company with Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.
Former AC Milan and Inter boss Pioli, who was appointed in September, led Al-Nassr to a third-placed finish in the SPL last season, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.