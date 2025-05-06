Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ as son Cristiano Jr gets first international call-up to Portugal Under-15s

6 May 2025, 23:38 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 23:40

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Cristiano Ronaldo said he is ‘proud’ of his son after he was called up to Portugal's Under-15 squad for the first time.

Fourteen year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is playing at the academy of Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr, where his father plays.

He has now been called up to the Portugal squad ahead of their upcoming match against England Under-15s.

Ronaldo, 40, posted a picture of the Portugal Under-15s squad list on his Instagram story, with the message "proud of you, son".

He accompanied the post with a fire emoji.

Cristiano Jr has been included in a 22-strong group for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

The youth tournament will feature matches against teams from Japan, Greece and England from May 13 to 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has also spent time in the youth set-up at Juventus and Manchester United, his father having played for both clubs before moving to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022.

But he will now get his first chance to represent his country at international level.

Ronaldo has won 219 caps and scored 136 goals for Portugal, both world records in men's international football.

