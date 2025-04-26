Crystal Palace secure place in FA Cup final for third time after 3-0 victory over Aston Villa

26 April 2025, 20:37

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring a goal in the FA Cup semi final
Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring a goal in the FA Cup semi final. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Ismaila Sarr scored two second-half goals as Crystal Palace booked their place in the FA Cup final for a third time following a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring with a lovely finish in the 31st minute - assisted by Sarr - but a missed penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta after the restart added extra drama in the second half.

Ollie Watkins started for Villa, who were missing the injured Marcus Rashford, and Unai Emery's men were not without their chances to get on the scoresheet.

But it was Sarr that ensured the Eagles would be one win away from lifting the FA Cup for the first time when he completed his brace in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

The sense of occasion was potent from the outset, but it took longer for the action to echo the atmosphere and the Premier League rivals were still feeling each other out after the first 10 minutes had passed.

Boubacar Kamara then sent an effort over the crossbar from distance, which remained the only real attack on goal until Sarr skied an effort of his own at the midway point in the half.

The unmarked Morgan Rogers looked to level proceedings after a cross bounced favourably his way from a throw-in, but he whistled his half-volley just wide of Dean Henderson's left post.

Mateta had the ball in the back of the net just before the half-hour mark, but it was chalked off after a VAR check confirmed the Frenchman had fouled Ezri Konsa in the build-up.

There could be no such doubt about Eze's opener, however, after Sarr had got in the way of Pau Torres' pass, then collected the resulting ricochet to the right of Villa's 18-yard box.

He then found the approaching Eze, who curled the ball beyond the reach of the leaping Emiliano Martinez.

Torres looked for an instant reply when he nodded just over the crossbar as Villa seemingly sparked to life by the opener and Konsa came closer, forcing Henderson into a low save with a header of his own from a corner.

Villa piled on more pressure after the restart when Henderson was called into another big save to deny John McGinn's sharp volley, then Lucas Digne fired through a crowd, narrowly wide of Henderson's right post.

Palace were awarded a 53rd-minute penalty after Eze was tugged down by Kamara and Mateta stepped up to the spot after a VAR check, but the Frenchman's attempt clipped the post.

Just as Villa had begun to gain momentum, Adam Wharton intercepted a pass and Sarr latched on after a quick touch from Mateta, taking a few paces forward before firing into the bottom-left corner.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Pau Torres appear dejected following the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match at Wembley Stadium
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Pau Torres appear dejected following the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Henderson was called upon again to punch away a cross then denied substitute Leon Bailey, moments after Eagles striker Mateta slid in to deny Ross Barkley - who had also come on - a chance. Sarr probably should have cushioned the Eagles' lead earlier when he nodded Eze's cross off-target, while Matty Cash's attempt to claw a late goal back for Villa sailed wide.

Villa had seven minutes of stoppage-time to turn things around, but Palace won the ball back and Sarr decided he was not finished, outpacing Konsa before slotting home in front of an enraptured sea of Eagles supporters.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Valerie the dachshund disappeared during a camping trip back in 2023

Miracle in the outback: Joy as mini dachshund found safe and well after spending 529 days alone in Australian wilderness

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday

Ten dead - including children - after Israeli air strike flattens three-storey home in Gaza

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds

Three injured after 'serious incident' in Leeds after 'man with weapons' arrested near popular pub crawl route

Police have been called to reports of human remains discovered in Bournemouth

Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'

Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest outside Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Car 'drives slowly into Just Stop Oil protesters' blocking central London road on 'final march'

Celtic players celebrate victory in the William Hill Premiership following the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Celtic win Scottish Premiership in style with 5-0 Dundee thrashing

A new tourist tax will hit a UK city.

Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

Philip Lowrie has died

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

German ambassador Miguel Berger

EU youth mobility scheme is 'no-brainer', German ambassador to UK tells LBC

rowds during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City

Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope's funeral, as mourners reminded of Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls'

Lisa Nandy

TV licence fee 'unenforceable' and 'unfair to women', Culture Secretary warns

Shocking images have emerged of the blast

Huge blast at Iranian port kills at least five and leaves over 700 injured, as explosion captured in shocking footage

Zelenskyy has met with Trump, Starmer and Macron

Zelenskyy hails 'potentially historic' Trump talk in Vatican - as Ukraine leader also meets Starmer and Macron

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, arrives for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

The delicate diplomacy of the seating plan for the Pope’s funeral revealed

Pope Francis' coffin passes in front of the Colosseum on its way to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on April 26

LIVE: Pope Francis' coffin at church for burial after funeral procession through Rome

People queue trying to reach St. Peter's Square ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Crowds gather for funeral of Pope Francis as world leaders arrive to pay respects

Latest News

See more Latest News

The injectable weight-loss drug Ozempic

What you need to know about weight loss jabs and how to make them work effectively

Mr Dutton was killed in the collision, at the junction on Brown Heath Road between the villages of Waverton and Christleton in Cheshire.

‘Distracted’ dentist avoids jail after killing cycling pensioner

"For sure it's a mental thing, it's not tactical or technical," said Enzo Maresca.

'It’s a mental thing': Enzo Maresca reveals reason behind Cole Palmer’s struggles

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others.

'Fierce warrior' Virginia Giuffre, survivor of Jeffrey Epstein abuse and Prince Andrew accuser, dies by suicide aged 41
The demonstration made its way to popular tourist spot, Weyler Square

'Without fear there is no change': Furious protesters to target holidaying Brits at airports and tourist hotspots
Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have tied the knot

Titanic and Marvel star Ioan Gruffudd marries partner Bianca Wallace in intimate ceremony

Mummy Pig revealed the gender of her baby.

Mummy Pig's having a...! Peppa Pig's mother announces new piglet's gender at iconic London spot
CBB announced its winner

Celebrity Big Brother announces winner of latest series

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's company accused of 'actively undermining' Met's phone-hacking investigation
Paul Butler, who killed his estranged wife in a 'frenzied' and 'brutal' attack, has been served a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Plymouth university lecturer Claire Chick.

'Evil' man who killed Plymouth university lecturer in 'brutal' jealousy-fuelled attack jailed for 27 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William (c) during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, April 26, 2025, in Vatican City

William pays respects to Pope Francis on behalf of King as he gathers with world leaders in Vatican City
Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's ex slammed for 'sick' response to death of Virginia Giuffre

The Princess Royal lays a wreath at the Lone Pine Memorial in the Lone Pine Cemetery on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Princess Anne remembers brave Anzacs in their own words at Gallipoli

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News