Crystal Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield for first time ever

By Flaminia Luck

Crystal Palace have beaten Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties to win the Community Shield.

They triumphed at Wembley again after lifting the FA Cup - and their first major trophy - with victory over Manchester City in May's FA Cup final.

The match finished 2-2 in normal time.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson enjoyed his moment in the spotlight as he saved two penalties in their shoot-out win.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson lifts the Community Shield trophy. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool's new signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong both scored in the first half but were pegged back each time by goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and, after the break, Ismaila Sarr.

Mohamed Salah missed his second penalty in a week as one of three failures from the spot in the shoot-out and Justin Devenny scored Palace's fifth to make it 3-2.

"I love the big moments, I love being in that pressure moment. The homework we did on penalties was great," Henderson told TNT Sports.

"They have unbelievable players and have a great team but two trophies in three months is incredible.

"These emotions are fantastic. With them 2-1 up you think we are out the game. The manager said we'd get chances and we did."