Dan Evans handed Wimbledon wildcard after stunning win over world No.13 Frances Tiafoe

18 June 2025, 15:15

The 35-year-old received the news after earning his biggest win in two years, which also helped him reclaim a spot in the world's top 200 rankings
By Frankie Elliott

Veteran British tennis star Dan Evans has been awarded a wildcard for the men's singles draw at Wimbledon 2025.

Wildcards are typically grante to players who are not ranked high enough for direct entry.

Evans, a former world No.21, had previously said he did'nt want to be "coming back to ask" the All England Club for one.

However, following his impressive win over world No.13 Frances Tiafoe in the Queen's first round, Evans was rewarded with a place in the main draw.

Tournament organisers were said to be impressed by his continued perseverance on the lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour.

The British tennis stalwart insists he is good enough to break back into the world's top 100, which would allow him entry into all four Grand Slam tournaments.

"I'm the first to harp on about the wildcards. It's not just about one week or one match. It's about what you do 52 weeks of the year," Evans said after beating former US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe.

"Tennis is not just about the grass court season in Britain. It's great that we've got an amazing set of events, but there is other tournaments.

"I haven't been good enough at those other tournaments, but I've still been professional, still train day in, day out."

Two-time women's singles champion Petra Kvitova has also been given a wildcard and is the only non-British player named in the initial batch announced on Wednesday.

US Open girls' 2024 champion Mika Stojsavljevic and this year's French Open girls' finalist Hannah Klugman are the only teenagers to be handed main-draw wildcards.

They will be joined by Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones and Heather Watson.

Notably absent is French Open semi-finalist Lois Boisson, whose omission has raised eyebrows.

The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins at the All England Club on June 30.

