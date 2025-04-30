Darts world championship semi-finalist handed 11-year ban for match fixing

Andy Jenkins has been handed an 11-year ban and £17,580 fine for match fixing. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Former World Championship semi-finalist Andy Jenkins has been handed an 11-year ban and £17,580 fine for match fixing.

Jenkins was found guilty of fixing 12 Modus Super Series matches between 22 February 2002 and 5 July 2023 and also passing information on to bettors.

The 54-year-old has also been sanctioned by the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) for betting on 88 darts matches.

Jenkins had denied match-fixing but admitted placing 88 bets on matches between March 2022 and May 2023.

He has been ordered to pay the hefty costs of £17,580.03 and has until May 6 2025 to appeal the decision.

Jenkins made it to the last four of the 2007 World Championship before losing to Raymond van Barneveld.

John Pierce, Commission Director of Enforcement, said: “This case sends a strong and unequivocal message to all sportspeople - if you fix matches, you are likely to be caught and face serious consequences.

“Betting customers in Britain deserve confidence that the markets they engage with are fair and free from corruption.

“Our Sports Betting Intelligence Unit will continue to work closely with partners such as the Darts Regulation Authority to identify and prevent match-fixing.”