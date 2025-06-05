Sir Dave Brailsford to step back from Man United role in Ratcliffe reshuffle after disastrous season

Brailsford has played a major part since Ratcliffe secured his stake in United in February 2024. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Dave Brailsford is set to reduce his role at Manchester United under a reshuffle being planned by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Brailsford, 61, has played a major part since Ratcliffe secured his stake in United in February 2024, stepping down as team principal of the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team to take charge of footballing operations at Old Trafford.

But after a season in which United finished 15th, their worst Premier League finish, and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, Ratcliffe is planning a shake-up which will see Brailsford return to his role as director of sport for the wider Ineos group.

Under the plans, Jason Wilcox - currently United's technical director - will reportedly be named director of football.

Former Tour de France winner and Olympic champion Geraint Thomas is set to take on a leadership role with the Grenadiers when he retires as a rider at the end of the year.

Brailsford has overseen a major overhaul of United's operations, including a £50million redevelopment of the Carrington training ground.

Ratcliffe has also scaled back some of Ineos's sporting commitments, terminating its sponsorship of the New Zealand rugby team and ending his bid to win the America's Cup.

However, the United co-owner remains committed to the cycling team, who no longer hold the dominant position they did when winning the Tour de France in seven out of eight editions between 2012 and 2019.

Thomas, 39, has said he will retire after the Tour of Britain in September.