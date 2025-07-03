Liverpool boss Arne Slot has 'no words' after Diogo Jota dies in car crash as star's funeral to be held on Saturday

Arne slot has paid tribute to Diogo Jota. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said he has “no words” to describe the loss of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

Slot said he was in “absolute shock” after the 28-year-old forward and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday.

“What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not,” Slot said in a personal statement published on the club’s website.

“All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.

“For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a team-mate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.

“We need everyone at the club to stand together and to be there for one another. We owe this to Diogo, to Andre Silva, to their wider family and to ourselves.”

It comes as it was announced the star's funeral would be held on Saturday, in his hometown of Gondomar in Portugal.

In a separate statement, Liverpool owners Billy Hogan, John Henry and Tom Werner said: "This tragic situation and the reality of it is truly shocking, devastating and has left us numb with grief.

"We therefore cannot imagine how the immediate and wider family of these remarkable brothers must be feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them all.

"We all know what Diogo could do on the field of play and the vital role he played in our successes since he joined this club in 2020.

"How he quickly became a firm fan favourite, and his song reverberated around Anfield and in stadiums across the world."

The Premier League, meanwhile, said the world has "lost a champion" in an emotional tribute to the forward.

It said: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre.

"Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club."

The forward died in a crash on the A-52 near the town of Zamora.

According to reports in Spain he was in the car with his brother Andre Silva, also a professional footballer who played for a team in the Portuguese second division, when the car veered off the road and burst into flames.

The Lamborghini's tyre is believed to have blown out while overtaking on the A-52 by the town of Cernadilla, near Zamora in northwestern Spain, close to the border with Portugal.

The forward died in a crash on the A-52 near the town of Zamora. Picture: PA

He is understood to have been on the road with his brother heading to Santander to catch a ferry to the UK on a route heading out of the port of Santander.

Jota featured regularly in the World Cup and European championships and was part of the team that won the Nations League less than a month ago.

He was part of the current Portugal squad and was expected to be in next year’s World Cup.

Jota had only shared his wedding photos via Instagram 5 days ago. Picture: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp led tributes to the Portugal star.

"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose, but I can't see it," Jurgen Klopp wrote on social media.

"I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.

"Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father.

"We will miss you so much. All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them."

Spanish police confirmed the deaths in a statement on Thursday, describing how the tyre on the Lamborghini the pair were travelling in blew out during an overtake, with the vehicle leaving the road before bursting into flames.

In a statement released by Liverpool FC, the club spoke of their "devastation" at the striker's passing.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre."

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss," the club wrote in an official statement.